Paramedics to Take Centre Stage in National Health Event

Zimbabwe is set to commemorate International Paramedics Day for the first time on 8 July with a series of events designed to celebrate the contribution of emergency medical personnel and raise public awareness about the vital role they play in saving lives.

The national celebrations, coordinated by Health and Safety Solutions (HSS) will be held at Town House in Harare under the 2026 theme, “Innovate and Integrate.”

The event is expected to attract government officials, healthcare professionals, emergency medical service providers, corporate partners and members of the public as the country joins a growing international movement recognising the work of paramedics.

One of the main attractions will be an ambulance parade through Harare’s central business district.

Emergency medical vehicles from various service providers are expected to travel from Freedom Square before concluding their procession at Town House.

Members of the public will also have an opportunity to witness a live emergency response simulation, designed to demonstrate the speed, coordination and expertise required when responding to life-threatening situations.

Organisers say the celebrations will go beyond recognition and seek to educate communities about emergency care.

A Citizen First Aid Corner will allow attendees to learn basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid skills from trained professionals, while healthcare organisations and corporate partners will showcase products and services through exhibitions.

The event will also honour outstanding and long-serving emergency medical personnel during an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Awards Ceremony.

International Paramedics Day was launched in 2022 and is observed annually on 8 July, the birthday of Dominique-Jean Larrey, the French military surgeon widely regarded as the pioneer of modern ambulance services.

The global initiative is coordinated by the Royal College of Paramedics with support from professional paramedic organisations around the world.

This year’s theme, “Innovate & Integrate”, highlights the evolving role of paramedics within modern healthcare systems. It focuses on advances in patient care, the adoption of digital technologies, improved service integration, research and professional education.

Healthcare experts say paramedicine has become one of the fastest-growing professions globally, with practitioners increasingly working in a range of healthcare settings beyond traditional emergency response roles.

Speaking ahead of the celebrations, Organising Secretary Getrude Chihwisa said the event would recognise the commitment and professionalism of emergency medical workers while promoting greater understanding of their work.

“The inaugural International Paramedics Day celebrations provide Zimbabweans with an opportunity to appreciate the professionals who stand between life-threatening crises and successful hospital outcomes while showcasing the evolution of paramedicine as an essential pillar of healthcare delivery,” she said.

Organisers say the commemorations are also intended to strengthen collaboration across the healthcare sector and encourage public participation in emergency preparedness and response.

Members of the public have been invited to attend the celebrations and take part in activities aimed at promoting life-saving skills and recognising the contribution of paramedics to Zimbabwe’s healthcare system.