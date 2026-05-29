Tagwirei Audio is Just Mere Hot Air

By Vengai Moyo

The trending audio in which businessman Kuda Tagwirei’s alleged political and economic strategies are discussed is yet another half-baked attempt by those seeking to project President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government in bad light.

While the country has been hit by a number of pseudo scandals, including the pre-May 03 Wicknell Chivayo-President Cyril Ramaphosa dalliances, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged clandestine trip to Belarus and the spiriting away of millions worth gold to that country, the noise or hullabaloo around a recording detailing businessman Tagwirei’s alleged power designs is just a clumsy addition to that growing list of that worrying trend at aimed at destabilising the Harare administration.

In the 20 or so minute audio, one man and another one thought to be self-styled prophet Passion Java’s elder brother Batsirai Java are heard discussing quite a number of issues around the fuel tycoon’s presumed political and economic strategies to ultimately wrestle power and lead the country.

Under these ‘state capture’ narratives, Tagwirei is accused of harbouring Cecil John Rhodes-like plans and ambitions to colonise Zimbabwe through various means. In short, proponents of this elf-serving theory NEVER want to see anything good coming out of this country, as they prefer a “slash and burn” strategy or approach to issues or governance.

And much as the Sakunda Holdings owner, and a few others like Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Tatenda Mavetera and Daniel Garwe have taken it upon themselves to champion the constitutional amendment bill (CAB) number three programme – and he might actually be interested in the top job – it is inconceivable that he might have to do it in such a reckless manner that also undermines Mnangagwa and his alleged rivals including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, given the intricacies of power in Zanu PF and Sun Tzu’s ages=old wisdom about: NOT OUTSHINING THE MASTER!

In this case and several other reasons which include the unlikelihood of Tagwirei choosing or plucking the “clownish Java brothers to drop his leadership plan or campaign tool “ — save for his inner circle such as the Obey Chimuka’s, Innocent Mugwisi, Tinoda Machakaire’s and, remotely, Pedzai Sakupwanya – it would also be foolhardy for the fuel tycoon to unveil his leadership plan before 2027’s elective congress, he is even admitted into the politburo and act in an arrogant manner given his experiences with his central committee cooption.

Crucially, and for someone allegedly interested in the number one office, he would not have dared to “support the leaking of that conversation and announce his interest in the higher office” in that manner not only given the Zanu PF’s tradition, but there is NO WAY he could have taken such a gamble against a higher authority with massive prosecutorial powers and potentially harm his business empire.

As such and from the way the “conversation, and analysis” was well choreographed, and executed through a script, this saga has all the hallmarks of an “indirect sting operation to not only put a wedge between Tagwirei and Mnangagwa”, but continue to impair and undermine his duties and contributions in the party.

Amid revelations by social activist Acie Lumumba that he had previously been paid to – rubbish and – discredit the 57 year-old businessman, Passion’s rebuttal and denial of the audio has further discredited the project, and terrible hatchet job.

And as TWO of that particular paper’s regular contributors Forward Madyira, and Togaraseyi Nyika always say, Zimbabwe is not only in the THROES of a serious misinformation campaign, but would the middle-aged tycoon be so “stupid and wanna have a go at his principals so brazenly, and without building a solid Zanu PF support base or entrenching himself first?

Unfortunately, this culture of unwarranted attacks is now being amplified by the likes of Rutendo Matinyarare and whose claim to fame or credibility is that they were pseudo-insiders and, therefore, they have a better standing or platform to attack Tagwirei.

But the supposition is that the billionaire businessman would have calculated and factored in this risk that there would even be defectors, if not sellouts – of the Moise Tshombe or Judas Iscariot profile – and ever since he set out to openly work with and help his beloved Zanu PF.

At any rate, there isn’t much anything new that Java spoke about except a few more speculative theories or lines outside what is already in the public domain, which could have only been coincidentally – and circumstantially – given some credence through Passion’s attendance of Tagwirei’s son’s wedding, and proven a casual link.

While many would have actually seen this, like many recent setbacks, as his political demise, the self-assured man might actually come out or emerge stronger as his short political career has proven to be the proverbial cat’s nine lives time and again.

At any rate, Mnangagwa – and the “gods” themselves – wouldn’t have called him Peter for no reason!

At best – and for now – the episode might have only “sullied” Tagwirei’s joy, and euphoria around his son’s extravagant nuptials, but it’s likely to blow over with time.

But in line with the proven theory where those who are actually contributing something meaningful to the party and national progress are always hammered — it is not surprising why Tagwirei and others are always under fire from even people who are supposed to know better: scribes and pseudo analysts!

Much as the Zanu PF benefactor is a very controversial man – from the way he formally entered the political fray in Bulawayo last year and to his business dealings – the latest attacks on him are linked to his attempts to continue shoring up Mnangagwa’s administration and legacy.

But as, though, the middle-aged tycoon has been alone in leading this party programme, he has typically been targeted for attacks and ridicule, as his opponents seek to do him down.

But in this typically fractious, politically charged and polarised nation, the daggers have always been drawn on the Sakunda boss alone.

And as is always the case, the push back and fight from those threatened by Tagwirei’s efforts, including the sponsorship of the party on many fronts, has somewhat been swift, vicious, dirty and unkind – regardless of his nationalistic intentions, and role as one of the key volunteers to help fix the economy!

As it is, the self-made tycoon is on the receiving end, if not a barrage of blows, for allegedly seeking to grab power through dubious means and a fact he has always vehemently denied.

Firstly, Tagwirei has demonstrated his – dedication and – loyalty to the party leadership, and the second republic in general by putting his purse and neck on the block in 2017, but has also proven to be its super strategist and backer as witnessed in the 2023 elections.

While we hold no brief for the under-fire Sakunda co-founder, who has probably resigned to the fact that “criticism and often undue attention or scrutiny comes with the territory in his voluntereed role”, one gets a feeling that some of the brickbats and conspiratorial theories have really been unfair, and way below the belt!

Further, the idea of this installment is not to vouch for Tagwirei’s innocence or lack thereof, but one is really tempted to exonerate him in this instance as there is NO DIRECT voice or opinion linking him to this saga and, therefore, blame him of any wrongdoing. If anything, he could also have been a “victim of self-seeking and money-mongering vultures” in our midst.

In the wake of robust debate since yesterday, the above arguments might actually poke holes into these frenzied narratives about the businessman-cum-politician’s alleged misdeeds!

But since making his grand entry into mainstream politics at the National University of Science and Trust last year, Tagwirei MUST accept that for as long as he continues to “pull his jacket” and make those shrewd moves – just as he does in business – his opponents will always be ready to repay him in kind, if not malicious and sometimes untrue ways!

*Moyo is a Chipinge-based social worker who writes in his personal capacity. The views, opinions, and interpretations expressed in this article are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position, or stance of 263chat and its editors.