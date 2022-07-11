Developer To Get Certificate Of Compliance For Knowe

Leading property developer, Eddies Pfugari Properties is set to obtain a certificate of compliance from the Norton Town Council (NTC) which will enable it to hand over the four-phased medium density housing project to the local authority.

This follows progress the company made in revamping the sprouting neighbourhood’s road and water reticulation systems in compliance with a 2006 High Court order.

The order came after a faction of the Knowe Residents Association approached the High Court seeking an order compelling the developer to, among other things, ensure the roads are tarred, to ensure that the water reticulation system is improved.

The court also ordered the developer to ensure street lights are installed before it could obtain the certificate of compliance.

A senior company official said: “We are well on course to achieve the goal. As we speak, our engineers are on the ground as well as workers doing the required maintenances and we can assure you that everything is on course and even the local authority is happy with the progress made so far.”

Norton town secretary Kizito Muhomba said from the assessments they have made so far, there is encouraging progress.

“We are happy with what has been done so far although we noted other things that need to be completed before the certificate of compliance can be issued. We hope everything is done expeditiously so that we can conclude everything. Of course our engineers will be going out soon to make proper inspections after which they will prepare a comprehensive report which will inform the way forward,” Muhomba said.

Knowe Residents Association chairperson faction leader Todson Ruramai, who has been accused of holding the local authority at ransom, said they were expecting some more work.

“We want the developer to improve the water system, the roads and the street lights. Once those are fixed, we have no reason to object to the issuance of the certificate of compliance,” he said.

