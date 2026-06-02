Millennium Heights Powers Ahead with Solar Innovation

WestProp Holdings, developer of Millennium Heights has redefined sustainable urban living with the installation of a onemegawatt solar plant that now covers its 54-bay car park.

More parking bays on upcoming apartment blocks will be fitted with solar covering, generating more energy for the estate.

As part of its promise when pioneering the 1,000unit estate, WestProp has delivered green energy through a solar car park that now powers the apartments, ensuring uninterrupted supply.

What was once a simple parking space is now a vast canopy of solar panels, turning everyday convenience into a powerhouse of clean energy.

WestProp chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe has reaffirmed his commitment to green energy, emphasizing heavy investment in solar power to drive Millennium Heights.

“By harnessing the sun, we demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship. The solar plant provides shade and comfort while generating renewable energy that cuts reliance on fossil fuels,” he said.

Mr Sharpe added: “Sustainability is our guiding principle. From gas reticulation to solar integration, we embed ecofriendly solutions into every development. The Millennium Heights solar car park shows how lifestyle and sustainability can coexist seamlessly.”

This installation is part of WestProp’s drive to take all developments off the national grid.

By investing in solar and green energy, the company is creating resilient communities with uninterrupted power and reduced environmental impact.

Millennium Heights apartments are not only modern homes but also smart investments, with many owners using platforms like Airbnb to generate steady rental income.

This model blends lifestyle with entrepreneurship, as residents enjoy the estate’s amenities while tapping into Harare’s growing demand for premium accommodation.

Solar energy now powers Millennium Heights’ advanced security systems, including 24/7 monitoring, controlled access, surveillance cameras, and perimeter protection.

As a cornerstone of Millennium City—Zimbabwe’s first purposebuilt smart urban ecosystem—the estate integrates modern living with convenience: residents live in greensurrounded apartments, work in nearby office hubs, will shop at the Mall of Zimbabwe, and play in the recreational wetland park.

Linked with Pokugara Estate, Millennium Heights forms part of a clustered community that blends apartments, townhouses and family homes, supported by shared infrastructure and services.

From solar energy to sustainable water systems, WestProp is building futureproof cities that balance lifestyle, investment and environmental responsibility. Millennium Heights stands as the flagship—where innovation meets community and every block sold advances a greener Zimbabwe.