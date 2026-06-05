ZRP Intensifies War on Drugs, Arrests Suspects in Multiple Raids

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has stepped up nationwide operations targeting drug and substance abuse resulting in the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of drugs and unregistered medicines in Harare.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a series of intelligence-led operations conducted in late May led to multiple arrests in different parts of the capital.

Police first acted on information received on 26 May and raided a house in Dzivarasekwa Extension where 29-year-old Sekai Katsande was arrested.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, officers recovered quantities of dagga that had allegedly been concealed in a wardrobe.

“The dagga was packed in small plastic sachets concealed in a black plastic bag hidden in the suspect’s wardrobe,” he said.

The operation then moved to Crowborough North where police arrested Amos Makwezwa (39), Lloyd Savanhu (39) and Bannah Dandara (29) for allegedly possessing dagga.

“Police recovered loose dagga and prepared dagga rolls from the suspects,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

A day later, on 27 May, police arrested Tinashe Chitsva (30) following a tip-off that he was allegedly selling dagga from a broken-down Toyota Hiace vehicle at Tanaka Shops in Glen View.

Officers recovered 61 sachets of dagga, a 20-litre bucket containing the substance as well as several bottles of cough syrups and pain medication suspected to have been intended for illicit distribution.

“Police recovered 61 sachets of dagga, 26 bottles of Broncleer cough syrup, 129 bottles of Astra Pain Syrup, 129 bottles of Benylin syrup and a 20-litre bucket containing dagga,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

In a separate operation carried out on 29 May at Overspill Shopping Centre in Epworth, police arrested Anusa Jack (39), Tatenda Makuyana (38) and Munashe Sekeramai (24) on allegations of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

During the raid, officers recovered a plastic bag containing dagga, 73 prepared dagga rolls and several bottles of cough syrups commonly abused as intoxicants.

Commissioner Nyathi said the police remained committed to combating drug trafficking and substance abuse, which authorities have identified as a growing concern, particularly among young people.

“The police will continue conducting intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks and bringing offenders to justice,” he said.

He appealed to members of the public to assist law enforcement agencies by reporting individuals and syndicates involved in the distribution, trafficking and abuse of illicit substances.

The latest arrests form part of an ongoing nationwide campaign by police to curb the proliferation of drugs and unregistered medicines in communities across Zimbabwe.