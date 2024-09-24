Entrepreneurship Takes Center Stage at 2024 Value Creation Challenge

The 2024 Value Creation Challenge (VCC) concluded on a high note last Friday, with Garikai Dzoma of Zimpricecheck taking home the top prize of US$13,000 in seed funding.

Sponsored by Old Mutual Zimbabwe, in partnership with the British Council and the British Embassy, the VCC aims to equip young entrepreneurs with the skills needed to turn innovative ideas into successful businesses.

Deputy Minister of Finance, David Mnangagwa, who graced the event as guest of honor, highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in shaping Zimbabwe’s economic future.

“I’ve seen how entrepreneurship is transforming our landscape. Zimbabwe holds immense potential, and initiatives like the Value Creation Challenge are key to harnessing innovation for community and economic solutions,” said Mnangagwa.

He highlighted the initiative’s alignment with the country’s National Development Agenda, which prioritizes financial inclusion, youth empowerment, and job creation.

“VCC is in line with the Government’s vision for Zimbabwe’s future as outlined in Vision 2030. The ministry’s contribution is through the National Venture Capital Company (NVCC), formed in 2021, to assist SMEs and high-potential startups,” he said.

Peter Vowles, British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, echoed these sentiments, noting the significance of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth.

“Supporting Zimbabwe’s economic growth is important to us. Both nations recognize that entrepreneurship is key to growth through investment in creative ideas, business development, and job creation,” said Vowles.

This year’s VCC saw 646 entries, with 12 finalists competing across categories. Tsepo Manganda’s Pured Agro Processors emerged as the top performer in the emerging industries section, while Tafadzwa Zhawari’s Charis Nutrition Consultancy won the incubatee of the year award.

Each finalist received $1,500, with category winners awarded $6,500 each in seed funding, fostering a bright future for Zimbabwe’s budding entrepreneurs.

