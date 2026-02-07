“Free Data” Scam Busted: Police Smash Ecocash Theft Syndicate in Chitungwiza

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismantled a sophisticated mobile-money fraud syndicate that allegedly stole thousands of dollars from victims across the country by posing as Econet Zimbabwe.

Eleven men, most of them from Chitungwiza have been arrested in connection with the scam, which investigators say had been operating since 2025.

The accused are: Mpho Ruzwidzo (22) of 3377 Unit D, Chitungwiza; Ishmael Muzanenhamo of 19730 Zengeza Extension, Chitungwiza; Moses Shingirai Chawatama (24) of 3378 Unit D, Chitungwiza; Usher Forester Mubaiwa (26) of 3248 Unit D, Seke, Chitungwiza; Panashe Wesley Gonzo (22) of 3392 Unit D, Chitungwiza; Tinashe Gonzo (24) of 3392 Unit D, Seke, Chitungwiza; Eddington Leeroy Mazonde (21) of 3800 Unit D, Chitungwiza; Calvin Takudzwa Masiyandaita (24) of 5292 Unit E, Seke, Chitungwiza; Shawn Goodmore Chikangaidze (22) of 3379 Unit D, Chitungwiza; Billy Zawe (21) of 212 Mbambaira, Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza; and Dilan Macheka (23) of 63267 Unit B, Chitungwiza.

According to a police memo, the suspects sent victims links claiming to offer free mobile data. The links redirected users to a fake portal designed to look like an official Econet platform.

Once victims followed the instructions, the suspects would call them pretending to be Econet agents and ask for a one-time password (OTP) sent to their phones. That code then gave the syndicate access to the victims’ Ecocash accounts.

Detectives say the group would immediately transfer money into multiple mobile wallets controlled by the syndicate.

The case was cracked on 4 February 2026, when detectives from CID Harare traced suspicious transactions and identified the first suspect.

Police then moved to Chitungwiza where they lay in wait near his home. At around 10pm, two suspects arrived in a Nissan Note and were arrested.

A search uncovered five mobile phones, multiple Econet SIM cards and US$600 in cash. The two men later admitted they were part of a wider network of 11 people.

They also led police to household goods allegedly bought with stolen funds including beds, sofas, televisions, a fridge, wardrobe, stove, plates and blankets.

Investigators say the suspects also used the money to buy two vehicles a Toyota Spade and a Nissan Note and to invest in cryptocurrency. One suspect told police that a SIM card holding stolen funds had been blocked, preventing withdrawals.

On 5 February, detectives arrested the remaining nine suspects at their homes in Chitungwiza and surrounding areas.

Police recovered dozens of SIM cards and high-end smartphones, including several iPhones and Samsung devices, tablets and laptops. Cash was also seized.

The total value of recovered property is estimated at US$22 000, police said.

All 11 suspects are currently in custody and investigations are continuing to establish the full scale of the operation and identify any additional victims.