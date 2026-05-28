Gumiguru Names 50 Young Zimbabweans Shaping the Country’s Future

A new generation of Zimbabwean changemakers has been recognised after Gumiguru Incorporated unveiled its 2025 50 Under 30 Emerging Leaders list, celebrating young people making an impact across business, technology, agriculture, medicine, media, sport and the creative industries.

The annual recognition platform, compiled by the Harare-based training and consultancy firm, honours Zimbabweans aged 30 and below whose work is influencing communities, industries and national conversations through innovation, leadership and service.

Announcing the Class of 2025, Gumiguru Incorporated said the initiative seeks to spotlight young people who are contributing to Zimbabwe’s development despite economic and social challenges.

“The list recognises individuals aged 30 years and below whose work is shaping communities, industries, and the national conversation through innovation, enterprise, service, and leadership,” the organisation said in a statement.

Curated by Simbarashe Nyamadzawo, the programme is built on the belief that young Zimbabweans are not only future leaders but active contributors to the country’s present.

“Young people are not merely future leaders, but active contributors to Zimbabwe’s present development,” the statement said.

According to Gumiguru, selection for the 2025 cohort was informed by institutional recommendations, community observations, media visibility and nominations from organisations working closely with young people.

To ensure fresh voices are recognised each year, individuals featured in previous editions are not repeated.

Over the years, the platform has honoured several prominent Zimbabwean personalities including Jah Prayzah, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Arthur Marara, Maud Chifamba and Fadzayi Mahere.

The 2025 list features young leaders from a broad range of professions, including public health specialist Anesu Chinguwa, healthcare innovator Dennis Chirinda, medical doctors Nyasha Manyeruke and Shylette Ngwenya, and software engineer Michael Nyamande.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders also featured prominently, including Asheleigh Nyambirai of TN Livestock Trust, EcoFeeds founder Benevolent Nzveda, investment banker Gift Gavi, serial entrepreneur Mike Mangondza and Zueth Petroleum president Ethan Moyo.

The creative sector was represented by personalities such as Afro-dancehall musician Nisha Ts, hip-hop artist Voltz JT, broadcaster Curtly Gwindi and gospel musician Rudo Tania Madindi of Joyfull Praise Choir.

In sport, Olympian Makanaishe Charamba, cricketer Brian Bennett and chess player Tanaka Katsande were among those recognised.

The initiative also paid tribute to feminist and youth leader Nothabo Priscar Sibanda who died earlier this year, describing her as a figure whose contribution and leadership legacy would continue to inspire others.

“This year’s edition also pays tribute to Nothabo Sibanda (1996–2026) in recognition of the lasting contribution and leadership legacy she leaves behind,” the statement said.

Gumiguru said the platform aims not only to celebrate achievement but also to inspire young Zimbabweans navigating a difficult economic environment.

“Beyond recognition, the Gumiguru 50 Under 30 seeks to inspire a generation navigating economic and social challenges by spotlighting young Zimbabweans who continue to pursue excellence, resilience and meaningful impact,” the organisation said.

The list comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s youth continue to play an increasingly visible role in entrepreneurship, digital innovation, public leadership and social advocacy, despite high unemployment and economic uncertainty.

The full list of honourees is arranged in alphabetical order.