Harare giants, Dynamos will kick-start their 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season preparations on Monday with the club leaders hopeful of returning smiles on the faces of club faithfuls.

Dynamos have already bolstered their squad with five new signings including their former combative defender Partson Jaure who plied his trade with Mutare side Manica Diamonds last season.

In an interview with 263Chat, Dynamos Manager, Richard Chihoro said the former Champions will kick-start their 2020 season preparations on Monday next week.

“All is set for our 2020 preseason preparation and will start everything on Monday

“This year we are not having trials and I believe that the work we are doing behind the scenes will give joy to the Dynamos family” said Chihoro.

Dembare had a turbulent campaign after they ended the season on the 10th position and had to replace Lloyd Chigove with Tonderai Ndiraya after a string of poor results.

Ndiraya stabilized the ship but could not mount a strong challenge for the championship that went to FC Platinum for the third year running.

On top of Jaure, Dembare have already secured the signature of former Hwange goalkeeper Tymon Mvula, Nkosi Mhlanga formerly with Yadah and youngsters Tanaka Chidhobha and Lennox Mutsetse.