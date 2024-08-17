fbpx
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Identities Media Launches ‘The List’ Awards to Honor Zimbabwe’s Unsung Heroes

In a groundbreaking move set to elevate community champions across Zimbabwe and Africa, Identities Media, a pioneering female-owned media organization, has announced the launch of “The List” Awards.

The prestigious initiative, spearheaded by media entrepreneur Nyaradzo Mashayamombe, aims to recognize and celebrate individuals making impactful contributions to their communities.

Mashayamombe, the visionary behind the awards and founder of Identities Media, highlighted the awards’ commitment to promoting the spirit of “hunhu/ubuntu.”

“The List Awards” are designed to mirror the prestige of the Oscars, but with a focus on selfless dedication to community development across various fields, including business, arts, media, science, sports, and humanitarian efforts.

“The List Awards are more than just an event; they are a celebration of extraordinary individuals whose work deserves to be elevated and highlighted. We want to restore the integrity and respect of awards, focusing solely on deserving men and women who have positively impacted our communities,” Mashayamombe said

With nominations set to open on August 23, 2024 on their website, the awards are set to take place on November 8, 2024, at Golden Conifer in Harare, the inaugural ceremony promises to be a landmark occasion.

Unlike many awards that have become overly commercialized, “The List Awards” will offer comprehensive and holistic rewards, including financial incentives, without charging nominees for attendance or victory.

Identities Media, under Mashayamombe’s leadership, has a history of empowering women and youth through storytelling and other arts-related initiatives.

The organization has produced national TV shows, films, documentaries, and social media broadcasts that spotlight the struggles and triumphs of underrepresented communities.

By launching “The List Awards,” Identities Media aims to inspire a culture of giving back and to celebrate the unsung heroes who tirelessly work to build a better Zimbabwe and Africa.

