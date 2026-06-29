Liquid Achieves Microsoft Copilot Specialisation, Expanding Enterprise AI Capabilities

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe has achieved the Microsoft Copilot Specialisation, a milestone that recognises the company’s expertise in deploying Microsoft’s AI-powered productivity solutions for enterprise customers.

The specialisation is awarded to Microsoft partners that demonstrate technical capability, customer success and proven experience in implementing Microsoft Copilot solutions while meeting Microsoft’s standards for security, governance and service delivery.

The achievement comes as organisations across Zimbabwe and the region increasingly explore artificial intelligence to improve productivity, automate routine tasks and enhance decision-making.

With the accreditation, Liquid is now positioned to support businesses in planning, deploying and managing Microsoft Copilot across Microsoft 365 environments, enabling employees to use generative AI within applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams and Outlook.

Liquid says the recognition strengthens its ability to deliver end-to-end digital transformation services by combining AI with its existing portfolio of cloud, cybersecurity, connectivity and managed services.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving from experimentation to enterprise adoption, and organisations need trusted partners that can help them implement AI securely and responsibly.

Achieving the Microsoft Copilot Specialisation validates Liquid’s technical expertise and reinforces their commitment to helping customers unlock greater productivity, collaboration and business value through AI.

The demand for enterprise AI solutions has grown significantly over the past year as businesses seek practical applications for generative AI while ensuring compliance, data protection and responsible use of emerging technologies.

Industry analysts expect Microsoft Copilot to play an increasingly important role in transforming workplace productivity by embedding AI directly into the Microsoft applications already used by millions of employees worldwide.

Liquid believes the specialisation will enable organisations in sectors including financial services, mining, manufacturing, healthcare and the public sector to accelerate AI adoption while leveraging the company’s expertise in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

The milestone also strengthens Liquid’s strategic relationship with Microsoft and expands the company’s portfolio of Microsoft-certified capabilities as demand for enterprise AI continues to grow across Africa.