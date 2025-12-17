Local Leaders Put Women’s Voices at the Centre of Social Service Delivery

Local government leaders from across Mashonaland Central say centering women’s lived experiences is key to fixing long-standing gaps in the country’s social services as councils and traditional leaders reflect on their commitments to Gender-Responsive Social Service Delivery (GRSSD).

Speaking during a commemorative convening of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) hosted by the Institute of Young Women Development (IYWD) in Harare, Bindura Mayor Jacob Gwature said the pressures facing women and girls had exposed deep structural weaknesses” in health, justice and social protection systems.

“Women are the first to feel the impact when clinics have no medicines, when transport is unreliable or when GBV cases are delayed. Our GRSSD commitment in Bindura has been to improve coordination between council departments,” said Gwature

He said partnering with IYWD had helped the municipality to better understand women’s priorities and constitutional rights.

“IYWD has pushed us to listen more and to plan with women, not for women. That has strengthened transparency because communities now ask informed questions about budgets, shelters and referral pathways,” he said.

Bindura Municipality councillor Chipo Musonza said women councillors and community groups were increasingly shaping local policy discussions, particularly around GBV response and access to basic services.

“Through this partnership, women now know what Section 56 on equality and Section 76 on health mean for their daily lives. We have worked on improving information sharing, ensuring survivors know where to go, and advocating for safer spaces within our wards,” she said

Musonza said future plans included regular public feedback meetings and clearer reporting on social service expenditure.

“Accountability is not optional. We want women to see where resources are going and to be part of monitoring service delivery,” she added.

At community level, Village Head Shamiso Gotami of Guruve said women were demanding dignity, safety and respect from service providers.

“What women want is simple but powerful. They want to be heard, to be protected and to access services without discrimination. We have used these dialogues to encourage reporting of violence and to link families with health and social welfare officers,” said Gotami

She said collaboration with IYWD had helped build confidence among women to speak out.

“Women are now aware of their rights and are no longer afraid to demand better services. Going forward, we want stronger partnerships between villages, councils and government departments so that no woman is left behind,” she said.

The convening, held under the theme “What Women Want: Centering Women’s Priorities and Experiences in Advocacy for Coordinated and Inclusive Gender Responsive Social Service Delivery,” sought to bridge that gap by bringing women, local authorities and civil society together.

As Mayor Ngwature put it “If we are serious about development and Vision 2030, we must start by delivering social services that respond to women’s realities. That is where accountability begins.”