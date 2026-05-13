ZAOGA Touts Global Growth After Mnangagwa Meeting

By Kudzaishe Chimonera



The Archbishop of ZAOGA Forward in Faith, Joseph Joe Guti says the church remains committed to supporting the country’s development while expanding its global footprint.

Speaking after a meeting with Emmerson Mnangagwa, Archbishop Guti said the visit was aimed at expressing support for the President’s leadership and briefing him on developments within the church.

“It was a courtesy call to demonstrate our support for His Excellency’s visionary leadership and to share updates on what is happening in the Church of ZAOGA Forward in Faith,” he said.

The church recently marked 66 years since its establishment and, according to Archbishop Guti, continues to grow internationally following the death of its founder, Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti.

He said the church had expanded in membership, buildings and international reach adding that its operations remained stable.

“Worldwide the church continues to grow since the departure to glory of the visionary founder,” Archbishop Guti said, adding that there had been “more buildings, more churches, more members, more nations”.

Archbishop Guti said ZAOGA continued contributing to national development through spiritual guidance and community-building efforts.



“There is peace, growth and stability in the Church of ZAOGA Forward in Faith and even in our nation, Zimbabwe,” he said. “The church contributes in many ways to nation-building.”

He added that the church would continue advancing the spiritual legacy left by Ezekiel Guti, describing its mission as promoting values that benefit society.

“We want to be a blessing to this nation and continue that path,” he said.