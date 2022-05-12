Old Mutual Donates US$15 000 Towards NBSZ Solar System

Old Mutual Zimbabwe has donated US$15 000 to the National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) towards the development of a USD $185 000 low-cost solar system for the national blood bank.

Addressing the media during the handover of the donation Thursday morning, Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited Chief Operating Officer, Isaiah Mashinya said they recognized the state of emergency and the COVID-19-induced pressures on the National Blood Services of Zimbabwe.

“The lockdown measures and vaccination requirements have affected the supply of blood as biggest sources of blood such as schools were closed. Old Mutual has come forward to make this life-saving donation. We are committed to the communities in which we serve, and as such, following NBSZ’s blood donation campaign plea for assistance from all companies to donate blood, we stepped up to the plate,” said Mashinya.

He said as a company they will encourage youths to participate in the blood donation campaigns rolled out by NBSZ as a way of boosting national stocks.

“At Old Mutual, we firmly believe in the youth and have rolled out programs that equip them for positive futures. We call out to them to participate in the Pledge 25 Campaign by NBSZ, a program initiated to encourage youth to donate blood in large numbers and boost blood stocks,” he said.

In his donation acceptance speech, NBSZ Board Chairman Advocate Rogers Matsikidze said the donation will be a panacea to the current crisis of unstable electricity supply which supports the Blood Bank cold chain meant to ensure the supply of the precious life-saving blood to hospitals and health institutions in Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of NBSZ, I would like to thank Old Mutual for the generous donation of US$15 000 towards the development of a low-cost solar energy system for the blood bank.

“This donation will enable us to have a reliable source of power, which is critical to maintaining a reliable cold chain for blood components. We appreciate your gesture of generosity and kindness towards the blood bank’s needs and your contribution will go a long way in addressing the power challenges that NBSZ faces,” Matsikidze said.

NBSZ appealed for more donations from different individuals, companies, and services towards the solar project.

The NBSZ is currently running a blood donation campaign to ease blood shortages in the country.