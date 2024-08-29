Protect Yourself and Others from Mpox: What You Need to Know

What is Mpox?

Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus. It is a viral disease that can be transmitted from animals to people. The virus can cause a range of diseases and can lead to death. Early detection, isolation, and treatment of persons with Mpox control the spread of the disease.

Risk of Catching Mpox

Everyone is at high risk of getting Mpox. However, the following special groups are at the highest risk:

Bisexual, and men who have sex with men

Transgender and gender-diverse people

People who have sex with multiple or sex workers.

Transmission of Mpox





Mpox spreads from person to person through:

Physical contact with someone infectious

Contaminated materials such as infected bedding, towels, clothing, or objects.

Infected animals.

Unprotected contact with respiratory droplets (e.g. talking, singing, breathing), lesion material, body fluids, contaminated materials, and surfaces.

The respiratory tract, mucous membranes (eyes and mouth) and broken skin (e.g. animal bites).

The placenta from mother to fetus (which can lead to congenital mpox) or close contact during and after birth

People who closely interact with someone infectious, including health workers, household members, and sexual partners are at greater risk of infection.

Ulcers, lesions, or sores in the mouth are infectious.

A person with Mpox remains infectious while they have symptoms, normally for between 2 and 4 weeks.

Signs And Symptoms of Mpox

The interval from infection to onset of Mpox signs and symptoms is usually 1 to 21 days. The signs and symptoms include:

Rash with blisters on face, hands, feet, body, eyes, mouth, or genitals

Fever

Swollen lymph nodes

Headaches

Muscle pain

Back pain or aches

General weakness

Sore throat.

Protect Yourself and Others from Mpox

Avoid physical contact (skin-to-skin, face-to-face, mouth-to-skin contact including sexual contact) with someone who has signs and symptoms of Mpox.

Do not share clothes, bedding, or other personal items with infected persons.

Wash hands with soap under running water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer regularly (including before or after touching sore/open wounds).

Wear a mask if you cannot avoid close contact.

Using condoms may not prevent Mpox spreading during sexual contact, but can prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Avoid unprotected contact with wild animals, especially those that are sick or dead, including their meat and blood.

All foods containing animal meat or parts must be thoroughly cooked before eating.

Get vaccinated when the vaccine is available.

If You Suspect You Have Mpox:

Get tested

Contact your nearest health worker/ community health worker immediately

Stay (Isolate) at home until all scabs fall off and a new layer of skin forms

Report anyone you had close contact with recently

Cover lesions and wear a well-fitting mask when around other people

Clean hands, objects, and surfaces that are touched regularly

Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Protect others by avoiding personal contact with them

Wear a mask and avoid touching it

Get treatment, manage complications, and prevent long-term complications

Drink plenty of fluids and eat a balanced diet to maintain adequate nutritional status.

When Caring for A Person with Mpox:

Encourage the person to cover any lesions with a light bandage or clothing if possible

if possible Wear a medical mask and ask the patient to wear one also

and ask the patient to wear one also Avoid skin-to-skin contact and use disposable gloves

Clean hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub , especially after contact with the patient or contaminated materials such as bedding, clothing, or eating utensils

, especially after contact with the patient or contaminated materials such as bedding, clothing, or eating utensils Wash clothes, towels, bedsheets, and eating utensils with warm water and detergent

with warm water and detergent Wear a mask when handling any clothes or bedding

Clean and disinfect any contaminated surfaces and dispose of contaminated waste.

Managing The Spread of Mpox

Any person with suspected or confirmed Mpox should be isolated until their lesions have crusted and the scabs have fallen off.

Report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility.

Contacts should be monitored daily for the onset of symptoms for 21 days.

Asymptomatic contacts should not donate blood, cells, tissue, organs, breast milk, or semen while they are under symptom surveillance.

Asymptomatic contacts can continue daily activities such as work and school (i.e., no quarantine is necessary).

Health workers who have unprotected exposures (i.e., not wearing appropriate PPE) to patients with Mpox or contaminated materials do not need to be excluded from work if asymptomatic but should undergo active surveillance for symptoms, at least twice daily for 21 days following the exposure.

Do not stigmatize people because of the disease. Anyone can get or pass on mpox.

Report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility or call MoHCC toll-free number 2019. Information on Mpox is changing rapidly as we learn more. Get correct information on Mpox from trustworthy sources such as public health officials, WHO, Africa CDC, and UNICEF.

This message was produced by the Ministry of Health and Child Care Health Promotion Unit with support from WHO Zimbabwe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

