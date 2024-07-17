Schools Granted Permission for Vacation Classes in August: Govt

The Government has granted schools the authority to conduct vacation classes during the August holidays for examination-bound students.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, Moses Mhike said the vacation will only be conducted for ten working days.

“For the year 2024, AUTHORITY IS GRANTED for schools to conduct vacation school during the August holidays for the examination classes of Grade 7, Form Four (4), and Upper Six (6). The holiday lessons will take place between 19 and 30 August, a period of ten (10) working days only,” Mhike said

The decision outlines specific fees for these classes. Primary schools will charge USD$2.00 per learning area for Grade 7 pupils, while secondary schools will charge USD$3.00 per Learning area for Form Four students and USD$5.00 per learning area for Upper Six students.

These fees, Mhike said can be paid in Zimbabwe Gold currency at the equivalent bank rate. Additionally, boarding students are required to pay an extra USD$4.00 per day for their upkeep during the vacation school period.

Mhike highlighted the importance of proper financial management, saying, “Parents and guardians should receive receipts at the point of payment and proper books of accounts must be effectively managed and maintained for audit purposes.”

To ensure a conducive learning environment, the vacation school will be strictly supervised.

“The Vacation School should be fully supervised and monitored by the Inspectorate, together with the District Literacy Coordinators and the Remedial Tutors. Pupils should turn out in their school uniforms and teachers should be appropriately dressed,” he added

He also stressed the need to uphold the tenets of Safe to Learn principles, with particular reference to pupil safeguarding circulars.

The collected funds, excluding those for boarding expenses, will be allocated as follows: 30% for utilities and stationery, 20% for administration, and 50% for teacher appreciation. This structured financial plan is intended to ensure transparency and proper utilization of resources.

“The Ministry looks forward to improving pupil performance through the running of the Vacation School as it will offer a focused environment for candidates to prepare for their upcoming examinations,” Mhike explained.

He highlighted the importance of covering significant portions of the syllabus efficiently and ensuring timely submissions of Continuous Assessment Learning Area (CALA) activity components.

“All candidates must have their CALA marks moderated as guided by ZIMSEC, at the rightful timeframe, so as to receive their full results,” the Permanent Secretary

