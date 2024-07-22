Lilian Gwanyanya: Championing Women’s Rights and Disability Inclusion in Zimbabwe

Lilian Gwanyanya, a 56-year-old woman from Zimbabwe is now a renowned advocate for the rights of women and girls in Zimbabwe. After participating in a United Nations Development Programme supported violence against women in elections sensitization workshop, her passion for women’s rights soured making her present to crowds of more than 500 people on women’s convenings and peace building forums.

“The training enhanced my understanding of how to address violence against women and i have been able to share my knowledge and stand for the rights of fellow women. I am now connected to a feminist group where we discuss VAWE issues with women and girls with disabilities. I also participate in community gatherings where I facilitate sessions on the challenges that we face as women with disabilities as a result of violence.”

Lilian has a physical disability following poliomyelitis that she suffered from at a young age. In 2019, she formed an organization called Centre for Children with Disabilities which advocates for the rights of persons with disabilities, especially women and girls. She now knows that a disability cannot deter her from standing for the rights of others.

“I am now more confident to speak and be heard without being afraid of my disability. I am now actively involved in peace-building programs and assist organizations with ideas on how to be inclusive of persons disabilities in their programs. I have also been participating in Parliamentary Policy and Bill consultations where my contributions are centered on policy change that will promote disability inclusion and cultivate a peaceful environment.”

UNDP Zimbabwe in partnership with UN Women has been supported by the Government of Japan under the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Capacity Building Project (ZIM-ECO) activities to end violence against women in elections. The sensitization training was instrumental in bringing to the fore the lived realities of women hampering their participation and how everyone has a role to play in addressing violence and promoting peace.

“The training helped me to understand more about the challenges that we go through as African women and girls as a result of violence. Women with disabilities too are more at risk but together we can stand up for each other, speak with one voice to advocate against this violence that we experience in the home, at church, politics, and the workplace.”

Lilian hopes to continue changing the lives of other women, as this is important to her because a violence-free society will help her to thrive.

“Having a disability will not limit me from speaking out. For us to achieve vision 2030 as a country, I need to play my part in cultivating a peaceful environment. Working with the youth, women, and girls in changing their mindset against violence for a better future.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

