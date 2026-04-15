Tungwarara Sparks Rare ZANU PF–CCC Cooperation in Budiriro Development Drive

By Lemuel Chekai

Presidential Advisor Dr. Paul Tungwarara yesterday presided over an event that saw members of the ruling ZANU PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) unite for a community development initiative, framing the occasion as a shift from partisan rivalry to collective national building.

The event, held in Budiriro North Constituency—a known opposition stronghold—centered on the commissioning of boreholes under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.

The occasion was marked by the unexpected presence and effusive praise of opposition legislator Susan Matsunga, who publicly lauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his advisor for delivering tangible services to her community.

“Baba (Father) hamuna kutarisa kuti muri baba vemhuri iyi muri baba vemhuri yese. Ropafadzai and your wishes be fulfilled,” Matsunga was quoted saying, which translates to an acknowledgment that the President is a father to the entire nation regardless of political affiliation.

“On behalf of the citizens of Budiriro, we are happy, we are proud of you, Daddy. We have never seen this miracle,” she added.

The gathering in Budiriro comes on the heels of Dr. Tungwarara’s formal elevation to the ZANU PF Central Committee over the weekend in Chipinge, a ceremony that was framed by the ruling party as part of a broader renewal and modernization strategy aligned with national development priorities. During that event, ZANU PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri praised Tungwarara as a philanthropic figure whose work aligns with the President’s development philosophy, “Nyika inovakwa nevene” (a country is built by its owners).

Yesterday’s event, however, broadened that narrative to encompass cross-party engagement.

While the Presidential Borehole Scheme has been utilized by ZANU PF as a campaign tool in urban areas, the public endorsement from a CCC legislator signals a potential blurring of political lines in the pursuit of service delivery.

The event was also attended by prominent ZANU PF figures and businessmen including Kudakwashe Tagwirei, underscoring the influence of “new blood” within the party’s operational and developmental strategies.

The outreach in Budiriro is seen by analysts as part of a strategic consolidation by Tungwarara, who is emerging as a key figure in the ruling party’s grassroots empowerment agenda.

His recent inclusion in the Central Committee was described by party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa as an injection of “fresh ideas” from young business minds aimed at wealth generation and economic modernization.

While critics often dismiss such initiatives as political maneuvering ahead of the proposed 2030 term extension agenda, the imagery of opposition officials welcoming government resources under the banner of development presents a potent narrative shift.

The event effectively allowed the ruling party to claim a mandate that transcends traditional political boundaries, leveraging the delivery of essential services like water to build bridges with constituents who have historically voted against it.

Dr. Tungwarara’s dual role as an investor and political operative continues to position him at the intersection of economic facilitation and grassroots mobilization, a space the ruling party is eager to exploit as it pushes its Vision 2030 agenda.