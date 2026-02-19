We Are Ready to Host President — Machakaire…As he Hails Growing Uptake of Youth Service



Youth minister Tino Machakaire says preparations for Youth Day commemorations in Marondera, set for Saturday, are at an advanced stage, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to commission the country’s largest Youth Service and Vocational Training Centre.



Machakaire said readiness for the landmark occasion now stands at 93 percent, with final arrangements firmly in place ahead of an event widely regarded as a significant stride in Zimbabwe’s youth empowerment drive.



Speaking after assessing progress at the site, the minister expressed confidence that the facility would become a cornerstone of structured youth development and skills advancement.



“The Youth Service and Vocational Training Centre in Marondera, which is set to be officially commissioned by His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, will stand among the largest and most advanced youth training facilities in Zimbabwe.



“Preparations are now 93 percent complete, and it is all systems go for this landmark occasion, which marks a significant milestone in our national youth empowerment agenda.



“Since its launch in May 2024, the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme has been further strengthened by the 2025 Cabinet Directive, which recognises Youth Service certification as a key requirement for entry into the civil service and access to government scholarship opportunities.



“This policy alignment underscores Government’s commitment to structured youth development as a foundation for national progress,” he said.



Machakaire said the programme is deliberately designed to cultivate practical competencies while nurturing a generation of leaders equipped to drive inclusive national development.



“The programme ensures that our young people are not only academically qualified but also ideologically grounded and practically skilled.



“Through enhanced vocational and technical training pathways, it equips participants with competencies that improve employability, promote entrepreneurship, and support innovation-driven economic growth.

“Beyond skills development, the initiative plays an important social role by supporting the Government’s efforts to curb drug and substance abuse through structured engagement, discipline, and purposeful national service.



“By providing clear pathways for participation in public sector development, national service nurtures a culture of responsibility, productivity, and patriotism within our governance framework,” he said.



Machakaire also commended young Zimbabweans for embracing the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme, describing the surge in enrolment as evidence of growing confidence in national service as a vehicle for leadership development, empowerment and nation-building.



His remarks follow clarification that earlier comments attributed to him had been taken out of context.



The minister stressed that participation in the programme is not mandatory, but is intended to instil patriotism and prepare young people for meaningful national contribution.



Machakaire said the programme is structured to build practical competencies while shaping a new generation of leaders capable of driving inclusive development.



The minister added that the initiative is increasingly attracting highly accomplished graduates who regard national service as a strategic pathway to leadership and public contribution.

“Eighty percent of the graduates from the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme who proceeded to Algeria on a vocational skills scholarship already hold Master’s degrees in diverse disciplines, while the remainder possess recognised tertiary qualifications.



“This reflects the high calibre and commitment of our young people to national development. A significant proportion of young people now enrolling in the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme already hold undergraduate and Master’s degrees.

“This is a strong reflection of growing confidence in the programme and a clear demonstration that our youth are embracing national service as a meaningful pathway to leadership, development, and nation-building.



“Patriotism must remain a central pillar of participation in youth service, as it is in many countries that have successfully institutionalised national service as a foundation for civic responsibility and national cohesion.

“Across nations such as Tanzania, Ghana, Rwanda, Namibia, Kenya, China, Germany, and Israel, national service programmes emphasise discipline, civic duty, and loyalty to national values as essential components of youth development.

“In the same spirit, our Youth Service seeks to nurture a generation that is not only highly educated and skilled, but also deeply committed to the progress, unity, and prosperity of Zimbabwe.”



Machakaire, who also serves as Secretary for the Youth League in ZANU PF, said Zimbabwe’s cooperation with Algeria continues to broaden opportunities for skills development and educational exchange.

“Zimbabwe and Algeria have strengthened bilateral ties through a youth service and education exchange program, aimed at fostering skill development, cultural exchange, and educational cooperation.



“This partnership includes sending Zimbabwean youth to Algeria for training, particularly in specialized fields, as part of a broader, long-term cooperation strategy between the two nations.”

