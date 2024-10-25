World Polio Day 2024: A Call to Action for a Polio-Free Future

As the world marks World Polio Day 2024, Zimbabwe faces both progress and challenges in its fight against polio, having recently recorded several cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) in 2023.

Despite these setbacks, the country is committed to eradicating this debilitating disease through robust vaccination campaigns and community engagement.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa, reflects on the journey toward a polio-free continent, emphasizing both the milestones achieved and the work that remains.

“This year, our region has reached significant milestones. Madagascar has gone a full year without detecting circulating variant poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1), and we have successfully closed the imported wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) outbreak declared in 2022.” Dr. Moeti said.

Zimbabwe is part of a coordinated effort with neighboring countries such as Malawi and Mozambique, highlighting the strength of joint action in public health.

Current statistics underscore the progress made in the fight against polio. As of August 31, 2024, detections of cVDPV1 have plummeted by 96%, while cVDPV2 detections have dropped by 65% in the African region. However, the recent cases of VDPV in Zimbabwe emphasize the need for continuous vigilance and robust vaccination efforts.

The commitment to polio eradication remains strong in Zimbabwe, with ongoing vaccination campaigns aimed at protecting children from this debilitating disease. Yet challenges persist, particularly in regions facing insecurity and limited access to healthcare.

Dr. Moeti added “Vigilance is critical. We need to enhance surveillance in underserved areas and accelerate our response to any new detections.”

The importance of community engagement cannot be overstated. Dr. Moeti emphasized the role of community health workers in reaching children with life-saving vaccines, stating, “In many regions, especially those affected by insecurity or social mistrust, it is these local heroes who make the difference between success and failure.”

As of September 2024, there have been 134 detections of polio type 2 in the Lake Chad Basin and Sahel regions, fueled by ongoing challenges such as population movement and healthcare access.

The WHO and its partners are focusing on coordinated efforts to address these issues, with nearly 70 million children in high-risk areas vaccinated this year alone.

Dr. Moeti’s message is a rallying call for continued commitment from governments, partners, and communities.

“Let us honor the sacrifices and dedication of the health workers, community leaders, and families who make this progress possible,” she urged.

As Zimbabwe and the wider African region strive towards a polio-free future, the emphasis on robust surveillance systems, high-quality vaccination campaigns, and strong community engagement remains paramount. With sustained momentum and global solidarity, the vision of a polio-free world is within reach.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

