Zimbabwe Launches Investment Lounge at Trade Fair to Attract New Deals

Investment agency the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) says it will unveil a new platform aimed at turning business interest into real investment deals during this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

The agency announced that it will launch the ZIDA Value Connect Lounge at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2026 describing it as a new approach to engaging potential investors.

In a statement, ZIDA said the initiative would move beyond the traditional exhibition model and focus on direct deal-making.

“The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) will headline its participation at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2026 with the launch of the ZIDA Value Connect Lounge, a purpose-built platform designed to transform investor engagement into tangible investment outcomes,” ZIDA said.

The lounge is intended to provide a private and professional space where investors, project promoters and government representatives can meet to discuss business opportunities.

According to ZIDA, it will support the full investment process from early discussions to partnership agreements.

“At its core, the Lounge will function as an investment matchmaking hub,” the agency said adding that it would allow direct engagement between investors and vetted project promoters.

The platform will showcase projects in key sectors including mining, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and services.

Among the featured initiatives will be Zimbabwe’s Business and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (BKPO) framework which aims to position the country as a destination for digital services and global outsourcing.

“The initiative positions Zimbabwe as a competitive destination for digital services and global outsourcing, with strong potential to drive job creation, ICT infrastructure development, service exports, and urban economic growth,” ZIDA said.

Senior agency officials are also expected to take part in several high-level events during the trade fair including the Innovators Forum, the Diplomats Forum and the Zimbabwe-Botswana Business Forum.

ZIDA said the opening of the fair by Botswana’s president would underline the growing importance of regional trade and investment ties.

“This high-level engagement signals strengthened bilateral and regional economic ties, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s positioning within the Southern African region and AfCFTA framework as a competitive and interconnected investment destination,” the statement said.

The agency said the Value Connect Lounge would be free to registered participants.

ZITF is one of Zimbabwe’s largest annual trade events and is seen as an important platform for promoting exports, partnerships and foreign investment.