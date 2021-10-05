Fire Destroys Cotton Lint Worth Millions

CHIPINGE- A mysterious fire, whose source is still under investigations, reportedly gutted down cotton lint worth millions of dollars on Monday morning at Agri Value Chain Company based in Checheche popularly known as Parrogate.

The total value of the cotton lint which belongs to a consortium of companies operating under the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) lost is estimated at US$2.5 million according to preliminary valuations.

Police confirmed the incident and said investigations to establish the cause of the fire were still ongoing and the actual value of the burnt lint will be fully established when all the salvage work has been completed.

Cottco managing director Pious Manamike revealed that fire-fighting efforts were scuttled by strong winds experienced in the area.

“Preliminary assessment indicates that the company has lost about 1 221 000 kg of cotton lint that was ready for export with an estimated value of US$2 500 000. A forklift was also lost in the inferno.

“The fire was detected by a truck driver near the ginnery who immediately alerted the guards and management. Fire tenders from Green Fuels and Hippo Valley were called in to assist extinguish the fire.

“The fire-fighting efforts were hampered by strong winds that were being experienced in the area. The cause of the fire has not yet been established and investigations are underway,” he said.

Chipinge South legislator Enock Porusingasi, who is also a local farmer, said the lint affected in the blaze had been already processed and waiting for ginning at Parrogate, as some of the produce is outsourced from local farmers.

He said locals were overwhelmed when they responded to the emergency to control the blaze and only managed to control it late in the afternoon after interventions by Green Fuel Pvt Ltd which provided fire tenders.

“The unfortunate incident happened around 3 am. The fire started in the storage area where lint which is ready for dispatch is kept after being processed.

“The companies whose cotton lint has been burnt include Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco), Southern Cotton, Consolidated Cotton of Zimbabwe, Shawasha Cotton. These companies buy their cotton here in Chipinge and some in Chiredzi. They then bring the cotton for ginning at Parrogate,” he said.

Parrogate management has failed to respond to enquiries sent to them, alleging that this could have been started by disgruntled workers which were fired under controversial circumstances without receiving their full packages.

“How could the fire start from the processed cotton, it has to be an inside job because the company mistreated workers and some were dismissed without terminal benefits. These workers are suspected to have started the fire. Some posters suspected to have been designed by workers demanding their dues were seen strewn near the company,” said a close source who preferred anonymity.

Agri Value Chain Ginnery manager, Rohit Verma, could not be reached for comment as he failed to respond to queries sent to him at the time of publishing.