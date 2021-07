The trophy for the Ispahani Test Match, powered by Toffee, between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh has been launched.

Zimbabwe stand-in captain Brendan Taylor and Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque unveiled the silverware during a brief ceremony held at Harare Sports Club on the eve of the match.

The Test is scheduled for 7-11 July and will be played behind closed doors, with no spectators allowed in the stadium as part of COVID-19 protocols.