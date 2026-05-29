Two Harare Men Appear in Court Over Sex with Minors

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Two men appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court today facing charges of having sexual intercourse with minors following the circulation of viral videos on social media showing the pair together.

Innocent Kambarami (22) and Bongani Maisa (21) both of no fixed abode were separately charged with contravening Section 70 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23 which criminalises sexual relations with minors.

The court heard that Kambarami allegedly had sexual intercourse with a minor on unknown dates between January 2026 and May 2026 in the Harare Central Business District.

The State alleges he knew the girl was a minor but proceeded to engage in sexual acts with her consent.

In a separate charge, Maisa is accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old juvenile between April 2025 and May 2026 also in the Harare CBD.

According to the State outline, Maisa proposed love to the teenager and she accepted.

The State further alleges that Maisa secured a shuttle house where the couple lived together, engaging in sexual intercourse countless times.

The complainant is now pregnant.

Both accused persons allegedly told the court that the girls were their wives.

The two victims, believed to be living on the streets, are reportedly pregnant – one said to be five months pregnant and the other eight months pregnant.

They are currently under the care and custody of the Department of Social Welfare.

The Magistrate remanded both accused persons in custody until June 12 pending the finalisation of investigations.

Medical affidavits are expected to be produced as evidence in both matters.