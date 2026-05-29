Mutare Teacher Arrested Over Alleged Fake Job Promises

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it has arrested a teacher at St Joseph’s High School in Mutare on allegations of fraud linked to fake promises of employment in the education sector.

Melline Chirinda is facing two counts of fraud.

According to investigators between January 2025 and January 2026, Chirinda allegedly told two complainants Mercylyn Gonouya and Hellen Mutseyangwa that she had connections within the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and could secure them teaching posts.

She is alleged to have demanded US$550 from each of the two women after which she reportedly became evasive.

The matter was later reported to ZACC leading to her arrest on 28 May 2026.

Chirinda appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court where she was remanded in custody on US$100 bail to 15 June 2026 as investigations continue.