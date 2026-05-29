ZPP Unveils ‘Smart Advocacy’ Toolkit to Help Civil Groups

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) working with Christian Aid has launched a new advocacy toolkit aimed at helping civil society organisations and communities operate more effectively in increasingly restrictive environments.

The guide, titled the Politically Smart Advocacy Playbook, was unveiled at an event in Harare attended by human rights defenders, civic actors and community peace ambassadors.

It is designed to help organisations adapt their advocacy strategies in contexts where political space is limited and engagement with authorities can be sensitive.

ZPP said the playbook draws on real-life experiences from civil society groups working in fragile and conflict-affected settings across Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

“This Playbook is not a theoretical document. It is based on lived experiences, practical lessons, and advocacy struggles derived from the real-life experiences of civil society organisations working in fragile, conflict-affected, and restrictive contexts,” she said.

She said advocacy in Zimbabwe and similar countries has become more difficult due to shrinking civic space, restrictions on freedoms of association and expression, and growing pressure on human rights defenders.

The toolkit provides guidance on analysing political environments, managing risks, building coalitions and engaging policymakers more strategically while keeping community voices at the centre of advocacy efforts.

Christian Aid programme officer Christian Aid, Jonathan Memory Chindewere said the resource encourages more flexible and context-specific approaches.

“We need as CSOs and communities to be able to adopt smart advocacy. Contexts are not similar, community needs differ,” he said adding that the toolkit helps organisations “analyse, participate and engage differently”.

He said the playbook combines lessons from both restrictive and open environments with the aim of strengthening accountability between citizens and decision-makers.

Former legislator Marvelous Khumalo described the initiative as timely, saying it captures both successful and failed advocacy experiences that can guide future work.

He said advocacy approaches should not be rigid, but shaped by the environment and the nature of engagement with policymakers.

“What is important is the nature of your advocacy, who do you want to target… and the operating environment,” he saidadding that Zimbabwe’s context requires adaptable strategies rather than fixed frameworks.

The Playbook highlights key principles including analysis, participation, engagement, risk management, adaptation and coalition-building.

It also stresses the importance of understanding power dynamics and protecting communities that may face backlash.

Organisers say the launch comes at a time when civil society groups in the region are facing growing regulatory pressure, funding constraints and increased scrutiny of their work.