Women Drive Uptake of New HIV Prevention Injection in Makoni

Women are leading the uptake of a newly introduced long-acting HIV prevention injection at Rusape General Hospital in Makoni District, health officials say.

Health authorities report that more women than men have accessed Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable used for HIV prevention, since its rollout in the area.

“Uptake patterns in Makoni show women accessing the long-acting HIV prevention drug more than men. By mid-May, 77 women and 33 men had been initiated at Rusape General Hospital,” said Dr Idah Moyo, HIV Prevention Officer in the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s AIDS and TB Programme.

Dr Moyo made the remarks during a media training workshop, where she said priority groups for the intervention include those most at risk of HIV infection, particularly adolescent girls and young women.

“Priority groups for the drug include pregnant and breastfeeding women, adolescent girls and young women, female sex workers, high-risk men, and sero-discordant couples,” she said.

She said the selection of districts for the initial rollout was guided by HIV burden and gaps in prevention coverage, with Makoni among the areas prioritised in Manicaland Province.

“We carried out a site prioritisation process focusing on districts with high HIV incidence, high numbers of new infections, and gaps in prevention coverage. Makoni District was selected for Manicaland, where the drug is now being offered at Rusape General Hospital,” she said.

According to national data, women and young girls continue to account for a significant share of new infections.

“Zimbabwe recorded 14,987 new HIV infections in 2024, with women accounting for 60 percent of the cases,” Dr Moyo said.

“Adolescent girls and young women aged 15 to 24 contributed 22 percent of all new infections, underscoring their continued vulnerability.”

She said the injectable offers an alternative for people who struggle with daily oral prevention pills, improving adherence and reducing clinic visits.

“Long-acting products improve adherence because people do not have to think about HIV prevention every day. They also reduce transport costs and clinic visits for clients,” she said.

However, she stressed that Lenacapavir is not a cure or vaccine and should be used alongside other prevention methods.

“It is important for people to understand that LEN is not a vaccine, it is not a cure for HIV and it does not replace condoms or HIV testing,” she said.