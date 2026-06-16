Petition Demands Accountability Over Budiriro Tragedy

Residents of Budiriro have petitioned the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to launch an urgent investigation into the deaths of three people who drowned in a sewer pond during rehabilitation works being carried out by the City of Harare.

In a petition dated 15 June 2026, the residents led by representative Memory Anthony said the tragedy had raised serious concerns about public safety, human rights and the management of infrastructure projects by local authorities.

The petitioners, who describe themselves as residents and ratepayers of Harare said they were seeking accountability and policy reforms to prevent similar incidents in future.

The petition cites constitutional provisions including the right to life under Section 48 and the right to human dignity under Section 51 of the Constitution, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the deaths point to possible failures in protecting citizens from foreseeable harm.

“Worried by the tragic incident that occurred in Budiriro 3, Harare, where three individuals drowned and were found dead in a sewer pond during ongoing sewer infrastructure rehabilitation and repair works by the City of Harare,” the petition states.

The residents said they were disturbed by what they described as apparent gaps in public safety measures, emergency preparedness and project supervision.

According to the petition, there was inadequate information regarding safety protocols and emergency response arrangements at the project site.

The petitioners also expressed concern that residents living near infrastructure projects are frequently exposed to dangerous conditions without sufficient warning, consultation or protection.

“Existing safety standards and monitoring mechanisms may be insufficient to prevent fatalities and serious injuries associated with public works projects,” the petition says.

The group argues that repeated accidents linked to infrastructure projects highlight the need for stronger regulatory safeguards to protect communities and workers.

Among the demands made to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission is an urgent and independent investigation into the Budiriro tragedy to establish whether human rights violations occurred and whether the victims’ rights to life, dignity and personal security were adequately protected.

The petitioners have also called for the commission to make its findings public and recommend the adoption of a National Public Infrastructure Safety Policy.

In addition, they are seeking mandatory risk assessments, safety barriers, warning signs, community awareness programmes and emergency response plans for all sewer, water and public works projects.

The residents further want the establishment of an independent safety compliance and monitoring mechanism for infrastructure projects undertaken by local authorities and contractors.

They are also calling for stronger accountability measures, including penalties for negligence that results in injury, loss of life or the exposure of communities to hazardous conditions.

“Residents of Budiriro 3, Harare and Zimbabwe at large deserve transparency, accountability and the assurance that all necessary measures will be taken to protect human life and uphold constitutional rights,” the petition states.

Copies of the petition were also sent to the Executive Secretary of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the Town Clerk of the City of Harare.

The petition comes amid growing public concern over the management of infrastructure projects and follows the arrest of three City of Harare employees who are facing culpable homicide charges in connection with the Budiriro deaths.