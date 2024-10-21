Six-Month Protection: Lenacapavir Injection Could Transform HIV Prevention

In a groundbreaking development for HIV prevention, the efficacy and safety of a six-monthly injection containing the antiretroviral drug lenacapavir have been confirmed through two pivotal studies. This innovative jab represents a significant advancement in the fight against HIV, providing a new option for individuals at risk.

According to a press statement from Gilead on the results of a research study, lenacapavir is not only effective but also well-tolerated among diverse populations. In the PURPOSE 1 study, none of the 2,134 participants who received the injection contracted HIV.

The follow-up study, PURPOSE 2, found only two cases among 2,179 individuals. Dr. Colleen Kelley, principal investigator for PURPOSE 2, emphasized the jab’s effectiveness, “When compared to the background HIV incidence… lenacapavir reduced HIV infections by 96%.”

She added, “It’s no longer ethical to have a placebo group in HIV PrEP trials because we know that we have effective PrEP agents.”

Participants in the lenacapavir arm received two injections every six months along with a daily placebo pill, while those in the prevention pill arm took a daily F/TDF pill and received a placebo injection. The studies were conducted across seven countries, including South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Thailand, and the United States.

While lenacapavir was generally safe, some participants experienced injection site reactions, leading to a total of 43 dropouts from the study. The most common side effect was the formation of harmless subcutaneous nodules, which typically decreased with subsequent injections.

Dr. Kelley noted, “There were no serious adverse events related to injection site reactions,” emphasizing that the majority of adverse events were mild or moderate. She also stated, “Injection site reactions and nodule size decreased with subsequent injections,” reflecting a trend seen in earlier studies.

With interim results announced, the studies have now entered an open-label phase, allowing participants to choose between continuing with the injection or switching to oral PrEP. Professor Linda-Gail Bekker of the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation stated, “This is an incredible intervention. Now we have to make sure everyone can get it.”

Gilead Sciences is moving forward with plans to register lenacapavir for HIV prevention in several countries, prioritizing those with high HIV burdens. Daniel O’Day, CEO of Gilead, emphasized the urgency of this initiative, saying, “Now that we have a comprehensive dataset across multiple study populations, Gilead will work urgently with regulatory, government, public health and community partners to ensure that… we can deliver twice-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP worldwide.”

Despite the promising results, challenges remain regarding access to lenacapavir, especially in middle-income countries like South Africa. Critics have pointed out the exclusion of several countries with high HIV incidence from Gilead’s licensing agreements, sparking discussions about equitable access.

Gilead has pledged to ensure low-cost access in resource-limited countries and is exploring innovative strategies, including tiered pricing. A Gilead spokesperson stated, “Ensuring access in middle-income and upper-middle income countries… is a priority for Gilead.”

The introduction of lenacapavir represents a significant leap forward in HIV prevention strategies. As we await its regulatory approval and broader availability, this breakthrough could soon provide a much-needed option for those at risk, marking a hopeful chapter in the global fight against HIV. With the right strategies in place, lenacapavir could change the lives of millions, offering protection where it’s needed most.

