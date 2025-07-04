Truck Driver Jailed for 16 Years Over Rape and Indecent Assault

A 46-year-old cross-border truck driver from Mabvuku, Harare has been sentenced to 16 years in prison by the Beitbridge Regional Court after being found guilty of three counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.

The court heard that on 29 March 2025, the driver, who was travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe, picked up a 20-year-old female passenger.

After stopping at a truck stop the man left to take a bath. Upon returning, he found the victim asleep inside the vehicle and proceeded to rape her without using protection.

He went on to rape the young woman two more times, this time using protection.

A fourth incident occurred when the offender attempted to undress the victim against her will.

After she refused, he performed a non-penetrative sexual act on her — an offence that led to an additional charge of indecent assault.

The court was told that the victim, in a state of distress managed to document her ordeal through a series of WhatsApp voice notes sent via a third party to her mother.

These recordings became a critical part of the prosecution’s evidence.

Regional Magistrate Mr. Innocent Bepura sentenced the man to 15 years imprisonment for the rape charges which were treated as one for sentencing purposes.

An additional 12 months was imposed for the indecent assault bringing the total effective sentence to 16 years.

In delivering the verdict, Magistrate Bepura condemned the driver’s abuse of power and breach of trust noting that the young woman had been vulnerable and had accepted the lift in good faith.

He said the crimes were premeditated and aggravated by the repeated nature of the assaults.