Two City of Harare Workers Die in Sewer Plant Tragedy

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Two employees of the City of Harare died on Thursday morning while carrying out duties at the municipality’s sewer treatment plant in Glen View.

In a statement, the City Council described the incident as “unfortunate and tragic” and confirmed that investigations were under way.

“Police, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and City of Harare officials are investigating the tragic issue. The City of Harare extends its deepest condolences to the families of the two and we promise to get to the bottom of the matter,” the statement read.

Details surrounding the deaths remain unclear but city authorities said they were working closely with regulators to establish the cause.

The names of the deceased workers have not yet been released pending notification of their families.