ZESN Calls for MOPA Amendment to Enhance Electoral Integrity

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has released a comprehensive compendium detailing recommendations from observer missions that monitored the August 23-24, 2023 Harmonised Elections in Zimbabwe.

The document, which serves as a guide for improving the country’s electoral processes, includes specific calls for amendments to the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) to ensure it does not unduly limit democratic freedoms during election campaigns.

The compendium, which is the second of its kind following the 2018 elections, contains 170 recommendations aimed at enhancing policy-making, accountability, and transparency in Zimbabwe’s electoral system.

Among the key areas highlighted is the need to review and amend legislation, such as MOPA, that has been used to restrict political activities and assembly, often leading to the suppression of opposition voices.

The recommendations suggest that MOPA should be revised to “safeguard the right to assembly and ensure that its implementation does not infringe on democratic processes.”

This includes clarifying the regulations around public gatherings and ensuring that any restrictions are prescribed by law, necessary in a democratic society, and proportionate to the aim of maintaining public order.

MOPA was enacted in 2019 to repeal the draconian Public Order and Security Act (POSA), but the new law retained some repressive clauses such as limiting the right to peaceful assembly.

Under MOPA, individuals, political parties and other groupings must seek police clearance before holding public gatherings.

The network believes that an electoral environment free from undue restrictions is essential for the integrity of the electoral process.

The compendium also addresses other critical aspects of the electoral cycle, including the need for transparent political party financing, accessible polling facilities, media impartiality, and a credible results management system.

The publication of the compendium comes at a pivotal moment as Zimbabwe prepares for its next electoral cycle. With the spotlight on MOPA and other electoral reforms, the document challenges the government and all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and implement the necessary changes to guarantee free and fair elections in 2028.

The compendium provides a roadmap, but the real test will be in the actions taken to ensure that every Zimbabwean’s vote counts

