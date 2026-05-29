Zim Pushes for Sweeping Reform of Global Governance System

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe has called for urgent reforms to the global governance architecture, urging greater inclusivity and stronger representation of developing countries in international decision-making bodies.

Speaking at a high-level meeting on “Reforming and Improving Global Governance: Working Together to Address Global Challenges”, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira said multilateralism was under growing strain amid rising global tensions.

“This meeting is convened at a critical point in time when multilateralism is under pressure, trust among nations is being tested, and global challenges are becoming more complex, interconnected, and urgent,” he said.

Murwira said Zimbabwe’s foreign policy priorities aligned with the meeting’s theme including respect for international law, peaceful coexistence and resolving disputes through dialogue under the United Nations framework.

“This is to secure a prosperous and dignified existence of all humanity,” he said.

The Minister also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative describing it as timely given increasing global uncertainty.

He warned that declining trust between nations was undermining efforts to address shared challenges calling for greater cooperation and solidarity.

“In such circumstances, cooperation, solidarity and collective action are essential,” he said.

Murwira reiterated Zimbabwe’s position that the United Nations Charter remains the foundation of international cooperation saying global stability could not be achieved through unilateral action or confrontation.

He said reform efforts should focus on three key areas. The first is fairer representation of developing countries particularly Africa and the Global South in global institutions.

“The continued under-representation of Africa and the Global South in key international institutions undermines both the legitimacy and effectiveness of the global governance architecture,” he said.

Secondly, he emphasised the importance of South-South and triangular cooperation as tools for inclusive development and economic growth. He said Zimbabwe continues to promote investment partnerships under its “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” policy.

Thirdly, Murwira said multilateralism must remain central to global decision-making, even where countries hold differing views.

“For Zimbabwe, the implementation of inclusive multilateralism is pursued through Zimbabwe’s foreign policy doctrine of being a friend to all and an enemy to none,” he said.

He also announced that Zimbabwe is seeking election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term, as the African Union-endorsed candidate.

“If elected, Zimbabwe will work to advance a more balanced, inclusive, and effective approach to international peace and security,” he said, urging support from member states ahead of the vote scheduled for 3 June 2026.

Murwira called on the international community to strengthen multilateral cooperation and reject unilateral approaches in addressing global challenges.