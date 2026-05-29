Uganda Temporarily Shuts Border with DR Congo Over Ebola Concerns

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Ugandan government has temporarily closed its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola.

“Uganda is temporarily closing the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo with immediate effect,” Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine said.

Under the new measures, only essential movements will be allowed across the border. These include authorised Ebola response teams, humanitarian operations, food and cargo transport, and security personnel.

“The only exceptions are for authorised Ebola response teams, the humanitarian operations, food and cargo transportation and security,” Dr Atwine said.

However, authorities said all exempted travellers would still be required to undergo strict health screening and monitoring.

“But all this still will be under strict health screening and monitoring protocols,” she added.

Uganda has also introduced mandatory self-isolation for all travellers entering the country from the DRC.

“Any person returning from DRC into Uganda… you’ll be required to undergo mandatory self-isolation for 21 days,” Dr Atwine said.

The measures come amid renewed concerns over Ebola outbreaks in parts of eastern DRC, prompting neighbouring countries to tighten surveillance and border health controls.