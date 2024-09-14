Zim’s Success in HIV/AIDS Response, a Model for Global Health: Mudenda

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has applauded the country’s HIV response saying it stands as a testament to the nation’s resilience and commitment to public health.

Speaking at a Capacity-Building and Sensitisation Workshop for Members of Parliament on HIV/AIDS at the New Parliament Building, Mudenda hailed the country’s remarkable progress in tackling the epidemic.

“Zimbabwe’s HIV response is a remarkable success story, one that has demonstrated resilience in the face of numerous challenges,” Mudenda said, highlighting the country’s achievement of the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets ahead of the 2030 deadline.

These targets aim for 95% of people living with HIV to know their status, 95% of those diagnosed to be on antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95% of those on ART to achieve viral suppression.

Despite enduring economic challenges and deep-rooted stigma, Zimbabwe has managed to exceed these targets, Mudenda noted, crediting the success to leadership commitment, a robust healthcare system, and strong partnerships with civil society and international donors.

A key pillar of Zimbabwe’s success, Mudenda said has been the role of community health workers.

“These workers are the frontline soldiers for many Zimbabweans seeking healthcare, particularly in rural areas where access to medical facilities is constrained. Community Health Workers have played a pivotal role in demystifying HIV, promoting voluntary counselling and testing, and providing treatment adherence support,” he said.

However, Advocate Mudenda pointed to the worrying trend of healthcare professionals leaving the country.

“We are faced with the worrying challenge of high staff attrition rates among healthcare professionals. There is a deficit of 16,000 Village Health Workers against a national target of 30,000,” Mudenda said, warning that this exodus threatens the sustainability of Zimbabwe’s HIV programs.

Financial resources remain another challenge, despite a recent increase in HIV program spending from USD 278 million in 2019 to USD 387 million in 2024.

Mudenda acknowledged that Zimbabwe still falls short of the USD 500 million needed annually to meet its ambitious HIV goals.

He praised organizations like PEPFAR and the Global Fund for their ongoing support but stressed that more must be done to ensure sustainable funding and governance.

“A strong and effective HIV response requires not only financial resources but also a robust governance framework,” Mudenda said.

The Speaker called on Parliamentarians to take an active role in sustaining the country’s progress.

“Your leadership is critical in addressing the remaining challenges. Let us employ innovation, science, and technology to come up with effective vaccines to wipe out HIV/AIDS no sooner than later.” the Speaker said

