Zimbabwe’s Skills Fair is Turning Rural Talent Into a National Development Engine

Zimbabwe’s future may not be forged only in the boardrooms of cities or the lecture halls of elite universities. Increasingly, it is emerging from rural classrooms, dusty exhibition grounds and improvised workshops where young innovators are building robots from recycled materials, designing agricultural solutions and turning practical skills into economic possibilities.

In Filabusi, in Matabeleland South, that future was on display.

The Ministry of Skills Audit and Development (MOSAD) recently hosted one of a series of provincial Skills Fair competitions that are being rolled out across Zimbabwe as part of a nationwide effort to identify, nurture and showcase rural talent. The initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to align skills development with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda and the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) framework for 2026–2030.

At its core, the programme is attempting something ambitious: to redefine development not simply as infrastructure growth or industrial expansion, but as the unlocking of human capital in communities long excluded from the national spotlight.

According to the MOSAD, the competitions seek to “identify, nurture and showcase rural talent across Zimbabwe; address fragmented district-level competitions; and build a resource-efficient, high-visibility national programme aligned to NDS2 2026–2030 and Vision 2030.”

The provincial competitions are being conducted across all eight provinces, culminating in national finals in Harare later this year. Officials expect the programme to grow into one of Zimbabwe’s largest national skills showcases, drawing thousands of exhibitors, innovators, entrepreneurs, technical experts and young creators from across the country.

The categories stretch far beyond traditional academic contests. Participants compete in STEM, technical and vocational skills, entrepreneurship, smart agriculture, arts and crafts, areas increasingly viewed as central to Zimbabwe’s economic transformation.

But beyond the policy language and government planning documents, the Skills Fair is also telling a deeply human story about aspiration, innovation and survival in rural Zimbabwe.

At the Filabusi exhibition, at Phangani Vocational Training Centre, one project stood out for the MOSAD Chief Director in Matabeleland South, Clifford Matorera: a robotic machine designed by young students to monitor patient health.

“I was actually embraced by the displays that I saw from young boys and girls, especially those that designed a robotic machine that monitors patient health,” Matorera said during an interview at the event. “This shows that if we continuously do this, we are likely going to motivate a lot of children, young boys and girls, to be creative and innovative.”

For a country that has battled years of economic instability, unemployment and outward migration of skilled professionals, such moments carry symbolic weight.

For decades, Zimbabwe’s strongest export was often not minerals or agricultural produce, but its people. Doctors left for the United Kingdom and Australia. Engineers sought opportunities in South Africa and Botswana. Teachers, nurses, accountants and artisans scattered across the diaspora in search of economic security.

The brain drain hollowed out key sectors of the economy while simultaneously reinforcing Zimbabwe’s reputation for producing highly skilled professionals.

Matorera acknowledged that painful reality directly.

“Zimbabwe, for a long time, has suffered from brain drain,” he said. “You have got a lot of people who are leaving the country, but they have got the skills.”

But the Skills Fair initiative, he argued, is part of a broader effort by the Second Republic to reverse that trajectory by creating a development ecosystem built around local talent and skills retention.

“What has happened under the Second Republic is very magnificent in the sense that we have started with the creation of the ministry itself,” Matorera said. “Now we have developed what we call the diaspora skills database.”

The database, according to MOSAD, is intended to identify Zimbabweans with critical expertise living abroad and potentially reconnect them with national development projects.

Matorera said the long-term vision is to use the database to recruit Zimbabwean professionals working internationally for strategic infrastructure and industrial projects at home.

“With resources available, dam construction will then get into the database and look for the Zimbabweans that can do the work,” he said. “Even in the medicine field, we’ve got good doctors who are in the UK, Australia and South Africa.”

The strategy mirrors development models used by countries such as Singapore, Rwanda and India, where diaspora expertise has been leveraged to accelerate technological growth and institutional capacity-building.

Yet the Skills Fair programme is not only about bringing back those who left. It is also about changing the mindset of those who remain.

For years, Zimbabwe’s education system was heavily criticised for producing graduates trained primarily to seek formal employment rather than create enterprises or industries. That critique became sharper as unemployment rose and the formal economy contracted.

The government’s Education 5.0 philosophy, which expands the traditional university mandate from teaching, research and community service to include innovation and industrialisation, is now increasingly influencing programmes beyond universities and colleges.

The Skills Fair competitions reflect that shift.

Instead of rewarding rote learning alone, judges assess projects based on originality, creativity, impact and business viability. Participants are expected not only to demonstrate technical competence but also to show how their ideas can solve real-world problems and generate economic opportunities.

“It’s no longer educating a person to look for a job,” Matorera said. “But educating a person to create employment.”

That philosophy was visible throughout the Filabusi exhibition.

Young participants displayed irrigation innovations for climate-sensitive farming, welding and carpentry projects, smart agriculture solutions, beadwork enterprises and entrepreneurial concepts designed for local markets. Others presented STEM inventions built from inexpensive materials but rooted in practical challenges facing rural communities.

In many ways, the fair represents a grassroots extension of Education 5.0 — taking innovation beyond urban universities and embedding it into rural development.

The linkage to Vision 2030 is deliberate.

Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy by the end of the decade. NDS2, meanwhile, places strong emphasis on industrialisation, innovation, rural economic empowerment and human capital development.

MOSAD’s press materials describe rural talent as “a national asset” that must be brought “into the light.”

That framing matters because rural Zimbabwe has often been portrayed primarily through the lens of poverty, food insecurity and underdevelopment. The Skills Fair attempts to reposition rural communities as centres of innovation and economic potential.

The competitions also reflect a broader recognition that development cannot remain concentrated in urban centres if Vision 2030 is to succeed.

Zimbabwe’s rural population still forms the majority of the country’s citizens. Unlocking productivity in those areas, particularly among young people, is increasingly seen as essential for long-term economic growth and social stability.

Matorera believes the country is capable of achieving that transformation.

“Zimbabweans, we are one in Africa, we’re number two in terms of having an acumen in mathematics, second to Nigeria,” he said. “Even our education system is one of the strongest.”

He said the country’s renewed emphasis on STEM education and innovation could fundamentally reshape Zimbabwe’s future.

“By 2030, you will see wonders,” he said.

There are, however, significant challenges ahead.

Skills exhibitions alone cannot solve unemployment, industrial decline or migration pressures. Many rural innovators still lack funding, internet access, mentorship, manufacturing support and pathways to commercialisation. Without sustained investment and policy consistency, some promising ideas risk remaining exhibition projects rather than scalable enterprises.

Questions also remain about whether the private sector will meaningfully absorb and invest in the talent pipeline MOSAD hopes to build.

Still, for many communities, the Skills Fair represents something rare: visibility.

In previous years, district-level competitions often suffered from poor funding, limited media attention and fragmented coordination. The new provincial structure seeks to consolidate resources while giving participants a larger national platform.

As the programme expands nationally, MOSAD hopes the fairs will evolve beyond annual competitions into permanent platforms for talent identification, investment attraction and grassroots industrialisation. Officials envision future editions drawing thousands of exhibitors from every province, turning the Skills Fair into a national innovation marketplace where young Zimbabweans can connect directly with universities, investors, industry leaders and policymakers.

The symbolism of that visibility should not be underestimated.

For a young innovator from Filabusi, Binga or Lupane, standing before judges and national media with an invention or business idea can alter not only confidence, but perception, both their own and the country’s.

And perhaps that is the larger significance of the Skills Fair.

Beyond the speeches, the hashtags and the policy frameworks, it is an attempt to answer a difficult national question: what happens when a country stops seeing rural youth as a crisis to manage and starts seeing them as innovators capable of building the future?

Filabusi, Zimbabwe, may have offered one possible answer.