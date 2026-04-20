Foreign Envoys Applaud ARDA’s Expanding Role in Zimbabwe’s Agricultural Transformation

By Lemuel Chekai

Zimbabwe’s agricultural modernisation drive continues to draw international attention, with members of the Foreign Military Attachés Association touring key projects under the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) and expressing strong support for the country’s food security initiatives.

The delegation visited ARDA’s Antelope Estate as part of a familiarisation programme designed to showcase ongoing agricultural developments and productivity-enhancing projects being rolled out nationwide.

The tour provided firsthand insight into how Zimbabwe is leveraging strategic farming initiatives to strengthen national food systems and uplift rural communities.

Among those in attendance was the United Kingdom’s Defence Attaché to Zimbabwe, Alastair Kern, who praised ARDA’s contribution to food security and its broader socio-economic impact.

He noted that such programmes demonstrate practical, results-driven approaches to agricultural development.

Zambia’s Defence Attaché, Maggie Nakamba, also commended the initiative, describing it as a model worth replicating.

She indicated interest in exploring similar frameworks to enhance agricultural productivity in Zambia.

A key highlight of the tour was Zimbabwe’s expanding wheat production programme. ARDA is targeting 65,000 hectares this season as part of efforts to achieve wheat self-sufficiency.

In Matabeleland South, 4,000 hectares have been allocated to the crop, with ARDA overseeing 3,100 hectares of the total.

ARDA Chief Executive Officer, Tinotenda Mhiko, said planting is progressing steadily and remains on track to meet — and potentially exceed — set targets.

He emphasised that disciplined implementation and strategic planning remain central to achieving high yields.

Director of Operations, Washington Katiyo, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to sound agronomic practices, highlighting their importance in sustaining productivity and long-term agricultural growth.

The visiting delegation included representatives from the United Kingdom, United States, Zambia, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Belarus, Mozambique and Namibia, underlining growing international interest in Zimbabwe’s evolving agricultural landscape.