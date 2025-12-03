Geo Pomona Ups the Game on Waste Management

By Gerald Muneri

In an effort to ensure improved service delivery and restore the Sunshine City Status in Harare, Geo-Pomona Holdings has expanded its fleet of refuse collection trucks with the new additions having arrives in the country recently.

Harare has been experiencing serious service delivery challenges charactetised by issues that include non collection of refuse and Geo-Pomona’s efforts have greatly improved the state of affairs in the capital.

“Our refuse collection equipment has officially arrived in Zimbabwe, and we’re excited to expand our fleet. This milestone strengthens our commitment to delivering efficient, reliable, and modern waste management for the City of Harare. We are firmly on the road to restoring its proud Sunshine City status,” reads a statement from Geo-Pomona.

The new equipment includes 25 compactors, 16 tipper trucks, 10 skip trucks and 5 sweepers.

“The new additions will significantly enhance our operations and complement our existing machinery, ensuring faster turnaround times and improved service delivery,” said Geo-Pomona.

Geo Pomona chief executive Delish Nguwaya said they are committed to delivering world-class waste management services across the country.

In May this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa Commissioned a gleet of compactors, skip trucks and sweepers acquired by Geo Pomona.

Major developments at the Geo Pomona site are expected to transform the place into a modern, multifunctional space that blends waste-to-energy innovation with public engagement.