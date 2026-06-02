Viral Accusations End in Court as Mai TT Takes Legal Action

By Judith Nyuke

Socialites Felistus Murata, popularly known as Mai TT and Shingirayi Ziwange have dragged Patricia Jeke to court on charges of cyberbullying.

​Jeke (25) appeared before Harare magistrate Ayanda Dlamini.

​The matter was remanded to June 4 for a bail application, after the State indicated that they needed to verify if she has any previous convictions.

In the first case, the complainant is Felistus Murata (39) who is represented by Devoted Nyagano.

​The State alleges that sometime in 2025, Jeke posted videos and messages on Facebook and TikTok claiming that Murata was a prostitute and a thief.

Jeke further alleged that she was the ex-girlfriend of Murata’s husband, stating, “unodya marusti angu” (you eat my leftovers).

​Jeke then allegedly visited Murata at her house and left soiled clothes and tissues under the bed. When Murata confronted her about the incident, Jeke broadcasted live on Facebook calling Murata a witch and a thief.

Jeke also reportedly claimed that one of Murata’s daughters was a lesbian and the other was a prostitute.

​In the second case, the complainant is Ziwange Shingirayi Wishes (39) who is also represented by Devoted Nyagano.

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The State alleges that on February 9, 2026, Jeke sent a WhatsApp message to Ziwange accusing her of making a Facebook post about her.

Ziwange denied the allegation, to which Jeke responded, “(hausi kundiziva) [you don’t know me] and you are underestimating me.”

​Jeke then reportedly posted on social media, claiming that Ziwange was having extramarital affairs.

She went on to claim that she (Jeke) is transgender, that Ziwange’s husband is gay and that Ziwange is a witch who killed her husband’s child.

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Furthermore, it is the State’s case that Jeke subsequently posted that Ziwange is HIV-positive and on antiretroviral (ARV) medication.