Pfugari Family Distances from Whitehouse Demolitions

The Pfugari family has distanced itself from ongoing demolitions and alleged irregular land transactions at Whitecliff Farm saying the estate’s legacy is being undermined by what it describes as unauthorised actions by individuals outside the family’s control.

The family says the disputes surrounding the property originally established by the late Mildred Thabani and Edward Nyanyiwa (Senior) have led to instability and what it calls a “calculated campaign of property destruction and unauthorised land dealings”.

In a statement, a member of the Pfugari family said they had been unfairly blamed for developments at the estate.

“We want to make it clear that the Pfugari family is not responsible for the current demolitions or any illegal transactions taking place at Whitecliff. These actions are being carried out by individuals who have positioned themselves outside the legitimate interests of the family and the estate,” the family source said.

At the centre of the dispute is a man who, according to the family emerged in 1997 claiming to be Edward Nyanyiwa Junior.

The family alleges that before this, he was known in South Africa as Bayithi Rwendela and later changed his name in 1998 a process they say is reflected in South African government records.

The family further alleges that after the death of Nyanyiwa, the individual assumed a position of influence within Pfugari Estates and began signing company documents under the name Edward Nyanyiwa which they claim has caused confusion over authority within the estate.

Tensions escalated after a land dispute involving local authorities.

The family says an attempted takeover of stands at Whitecliff was previously blocked by a Supreme Court order two years ago but later, an agreement of sale for parts of the farm was signed with government authorities by the same individual, despite the court ruling.

The matter is now the subject of a legal challenge by Naomi Makumbe, a daughter of the late Pfugari, who argues that decisions affecting the estate cannot be made by a single self-appointed director without the consent of the wider family.

“The agreement was entered into without the involvement of the rightful beneficiaries of the estate, making it fundamentally invalid,” she is arguing in court papers.

The situation has been further complicated by past disputes over estate administration. Former executor Clever Mandizvidza was removed by the High Court over allegations of misconduct, including illegal sale of estate assets and excessive fees. His dismissal followed legal action involving family representatives.

A new executor, Mr Masomera has since been appointed to oversee the estate.

The Pfugari family says it is committed to restoring order at Whitecliff and holding accountable those they accuse of mismanaging the property.

“We are not the architects of the destruction being seen at Whitecliff. Our focus is on protecting the legacy of our parents and ensuring the estate is not exploited by individuals acting without lawful authority,” the family source said.

Legal proceedings over the estate’s control and disputed transactions are ongoing.