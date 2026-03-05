Highfields Man Jailed Six Months for Glen Norah Garage Break-in

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 25-year-old Highfields man has been sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of unlawful entry and theft following a garage break-in in Glen Norah.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed that Valentine Takudzwa Kurira was sentenced by the Mbare Magistrates’ Court after he was found guilty of breaking into a garage storeroom and stealing several tools and vehicle parts.

According to the NPAZ, the incident occurred at around 9:00 pm when the victim secured his garage storeroom in Glen Norah before leaving for home.

Later that night, Kurira and an accomplice who is still at large allegedly forced open the door using an unknown object.

Prosecutors said the pair broke into the storeroom and stole various tools and car components valued at USD 280.

“The offender and his accomplice stole 47 spanners of different sizes, screwdrivers, seven Allen keys, a pair of pliers, a hammer, as well as a Toyota Mark II alternator, a loom and other items,” the NPAZ said.

The matter was later reported to police, leading to Kurira’s arrest two days after the break-in when he was caught attempting to sell the stolen loom.

Investigations led police back to the garage where the victim positively identified the recovered item.

Authorities also managed to recover the remaining stolen property after Kurira led police to the location where he had sold the items.

The court sentenced Kurira to 10 months imprisonment with four months suspended on condition of good behavior leaving him to serve an effective six-month jail term.