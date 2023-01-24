King Solomon’s Single Inspired By Poor Upbringing

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

A rising gospel artist, King Solomon has featured gospel musician Trymore Bande in a single ‘Chishuwo’ which chronicles his life story of being orphaned at a tender age and raised by grandparents.

The artiste, born Solomon Aaron Kaporoma whose debut album was in 2021 is set release the collaboration track tomorrow (Wednesday).

Speaking to 263Chat, his manager ,Rebornstar Ncube, revealed that ‘Chishuwo’ is inspired by the harsh upbringing of King Solomon following the death of his parents at a tender age and is meant to encourage those in similar circumstances to soldier on despite adversities they face.

“The song, Chishuwo, is a reflection of the painful life, King Solomon lived after losing his parents at a very tender age. He would work in people’s fields to secure food and school fees.

“The track expresses hope to the people in this environment we are living. King Solo music wishes people to have faith in life, there is time for suffering and time to deliver your desires. This is a prayer through music wishing God to deliver new hope in people’s lives,” said the manager known in the showbiz scene as Sir Rebbs Man.

The combination with Trymore Bande whose rise from rural Honde Valley to be a force to reckon with in the music industry, could work well in growing King Solomon’s music brand which is growing in leaps and bounds.

“The motive to engage Pastor Trymore Bande is to grow our music brand to then people,” added Sir Rebbs Man.

Last year, King Solomon did a duet with the gospel female artist of the moment, Dorcas Moyo which was well-received.

The husky-voiced started his career in Chihota village, Mashonaland East while learning at Chizengeni High School and at one point was a choir master .

The former Chitangazuva Primary School pupil was born fourth in a family of 5, is a gospel pastor and member of St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World where prominent gospel musician, Mambo Dhuterere also fellowship.

King Solomon’s music is available on many digital platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

