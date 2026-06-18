Kademaunga Defends ‘No’ Vote as Constitutional Amendment Bill Advances to Senate



Sunningdale legislator Maureen Kademaunga says she voted against Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 because she believes changes to Zimbabwe’s Constitution should strengthen democratic participation and safeguard citizens’ voices.

In a statement shared on social media after the National Assembly vote, Kademaunga said her decision was guided by principles of constitutionalism and concerns raised by constituents.

“Today I voted no to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 because I believe constitutional changes must strengthen democratic participation, constitutionalism and the voice of the people,” she wrote.

The opposition lawmaker said she stood by her decision despite the Bill securing the two-thirds majority required to pass through the National Assembly.

The proposed legislation will now proceed to the Senate for further debate and consideration.

Kademaunga said her vote reflected both her personal convictions and the views expressed by residents of Sunningdale constituency.

“While the Bill passed in the National Assembly with the required two-thirds majority and will now proceed to the Senate for consideration, I remain proud to have voted according to my principles and the concerns raised by you,” she said.

Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 has generated intense debate among politicians, civil society organisations and members of the public.

Supporters argue the proposed changes will improve governance structures while critics say some provisions could weaken democratic safeguards and reduce public participation in key national processes.

Its passage in the National Assembly marks a significant stage in the legislative process, with attention now turning to the Senate where lawmakers will decide whether the proposed constitutional changes should proceed further.