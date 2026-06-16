Zimbabwe Moves to Finalise New Corporate Governance Code

Zimbabwe’s efforts to strengthen corporate governance are entering their final consultation phase with key stakeholders set to gather in Masvingo next month to validate proposals for the Second Edition of the National Code on Corporate Governance, known as ZimCode II.

The National Validation Workshop, scheduled for 17 July, will be held under the theme, “Validating Governance Excellence: Shaping Zimbabwe’s Future Through Inclusive Corporate Governance”.

The meeting will bring together representatives from government ministries, public entities, regulators, the private sector, academia, civil society organisations and development partners to review and validate research findings compiled by eight thematic committees.

The workshop marks a significant step towards the drafting and finalisation of ZimCode II which seeks to update Zimbabwe’s corporate governance framework to address emerging challenges and global trends.

The original ZimCode was launched in 2015 and later incorporated into the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act in 2018.

It has since served as a guide for promoting ethical leadership, accountability and transparency across both the public and private sectors.

The revised code aims to build on that foundation by incorporating issues such as digital governance, cybersecurity, environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and risk management.

Officials say the updated code is also being aligned with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2 with the goal of improving board effectiveness, strengthening corporate accountability and enhancing investor confidence.

The research underpinning ZimCode II has been undertaken by thematic committees focusing on areas including corporate transparency and ethical leadership, digital governance and cybersecurity, ESG standards and financial reporting and auditing integrity.

Following the Masvingo workshop, the findings and recommendations will be consolidated by an editorial committee before a draft version of ZimCode II is prepared for final consultations.

The official launch of the revised governance code is expected in October 2026.

McDonald Gurura, Corporate Communications Manager at ZimCode said the revised framework represented more than just an update of an existing document.

“ZimCode II is not just a document update, it’s a national commitment to governance that works for all Zimbabweans.

“This validation workshop ensures every sector has a voice. By shaping the Code together, we build a framework that is practical, future-oriented, and positions Zimbabwe as a leader in governance excellence across the region,” he said

The review comes at a time when governments and corporations worldwide are increasingly placing greater emphasis on transparency, accountability and responsible leadership as key drivers of sustainable economic growth and investor confidence.