Epworth MP Mhetu Combines Humanitarian Aid With Development Drive

Hundreds of vulnerable residents in Epworth have received blankets, mosquito nets and clothing as part of a winter relief programme spearheaded by Epworth North Member of Parliament Zivai Mhetu.

The donation drive which targeted people living with disabilities and other disadvantaged groups saw beneficiaries receive 350 blankets and 200 mosquito nets donated by the Chinese Embassy alongside clothing contributed by local well-wishers.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mhetu said the initiative formed part of ongoing efforts to support vulnerable households facing difficult living conditions during the cold season.

“We are committed to improving the welfare of the people we represent and will continue to seek partnerships that bring relief and development to our communities,” he said.

The legislator said the donation was made possible after he approached the Chinese Embassy for assistance, with the embassy responding positively by providing blankets and mosquito nets for residents in need.

Mhetu said priority was given to people living with disabilities, including those who are visually impaired and deaf, as well as other vulnerable members of the community who often face additional challenges during winter.

While welcoming the support, he acknowledged that many families in the constituency still require assistance.

“The needs remain significant, and we will continue engaging partners and well-wishers to help address some of the challenges facing our communities,” he said.

Beyond humanitarian assistance, Mhetu outlined several development projects underway in Epworth including efforts to improve road infrastructure and water supply.

He expressed concern over increasing incidents of violent crime in some parts of the constituency, arguing that poor road networks contribute to insecurity by forcing residents to walk long distances due to limited transport access.

To address the challenge, Mhetu said Constituency Development Funds had been used to widen a key road linking Overspill and Rockville.

He added that discussions were ongoing with government authorities to facilitate further upgrading and eventual tarring of the road.

According to the MP, public transport operators currently end their routes at Overspill because the road leading to Rockville is in poor condition, leaving residents to complete the journey on foot.

He said efforts were now focused on securing the engineering designs required before additional funding can be approved.

Large boulders that previously blocked sections of the route have already been removed with assistance from community partners and well-wishers, improving accessibility for residents.

The next stage of the project will involve graveling the road, finalising technical designs and eventually surfacing it with tar.

Mhetu said improved road infrastructure would not only enhance mobility but also help reduce crime by making the area more accessible and safer.

On water challenges, the legislator said residents were hopeful that the completion of the Kunzvi Dam project would provide a long-term solution to persistent shortages.

In the meantime, he said engagements with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) had resulted in the drilling of two boreholes to improve access to water.

Although the boreholes have brought relief to some households, Mhetu said demand remains high and many residents still struggle to access safe and reliable water supplies.

He appealed to development partners and well-wishers to support efforts aimed at expanding access to clean water across the constituency.

“We appreciate the support we have received so far, but more needs to be done to ensure every household has access to safe water and improved services,” he said.