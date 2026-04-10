Train Accidents Rise in First Quarter

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe has recorded a slight increase in railway-related accidents in the first three months of 2026 even as authorities report progress in reducing crashes at level crossings.

According to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) eight people were struck by trains between January and March resulting in two deaths and six injuries.

This marks a rise from seven incidents recorded during the same period last year.

At the same time, level crossing accidents fell marginally from seven to six cases.

However, four people were injured in this year’s incidents compared to none in 2025.

The NRZ attributed the decline in crossing accidents to ongoing safety campaigns conducted in partnership with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.

“The marginal decrease in level crossing accidents is a result of the impact of awareness campaigns,” the NRZ said in a statement.

Despite the improvement, the rail operator urged both motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant.

“The NRZ continues to urge motorists to religiously observe level crossing regulations… while members of the public are implored to maintain vigilance when on and around railway tracks,” the statement added.