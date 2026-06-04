Zim’s Brightest Minds Battle for National Glory as Old Mutual Schools Quiz Returns



Zimbabwe’s premier academic competition for secondary schools has returned with provincial contests already producing early winners as hundreds of learners compete for a place in the prestigious Old Mutual National High Schools Quiz finals.

The 2026 edition of the competition is underway across the country’s ten provinces, continuing a programme that has grown into one of Zimbabwe’s most influential educational platforms, promoting academic excellence, leadership and personal development among young people.

The first round of provincial competitions was held on 29 May in Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South with nine schools securing coveted spots at the national finals.

In Manicaland, defending national champions Marist Brothers Nyanga booked their place alongside Vhengere High School and St Faith’s High School. Masvingo Province saw St Anthony’s High School, Pamushana High School and Zimuto High School advance while Matabeleland South was represented by St Mary’s High School of Beitbridge, Mtshabezi High School and Fountain College.

The competition now shifts to the remaining provinces, with provincial finals scheduled throughout June.

Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland East will host contests on 5 June followed by Bulawayo, Midlands and Mashonaland West on 12 June.

The Harare provincial finals will conclude the provincial stage on 19 June at Prince Edward School.

The quiz returns after a highly competitive 2025 season that attracted more than 326 schools at zonal level.

Schools progressed through knockout rounds in pursuit of a place at the national finals where only ten institutions eventually earned the right to compete on the national stage.

Last year’s finale delivered intense competition and significant rewards.

Fletcher High School finished fourth and received US$1 000 while Pamushana High School claimed third place and US$3 000.

St Anthony’s High School secured second place and US$5 000 while Marist Brothers Nyanga cemented its reputation as an academic powerhouse by winning a fourth consecutive national title and taking home US$7 000.

In addition to cash prizes, top-performing learners received laptops, smartphones, iPads, medals and trophies in recognition of their achievements.

Organisers say the quiz has evolved far beyond a traditional academic competition becoming a national platform that connects learners from diverse backgrounds while identifying and nurturing talent.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive, Lillian Mbayiwa said the initiative continues to empower young people through education and personal development.

“The Old Mutual National High Schools Quiz continues to grow because it speaks to the potential that exists within Zimbabwean learners. Beyond competition, this initiative is about empowering young people with knowledge, confidence and exposure that can positively shape their futures.

“As Old Mutual, we remain committed to investing in education because we believe it is one of the most powerful tools for national development,” she said

This year’s participants will benefit from more than quiz preparation and competition.

Organisers have incorporated financial literacy training through the “On The Money” programme alongside career guidance workshops, drug and substance abuse awareness sessions and mentorship opportunities with Old Mutual leadership.

The additional programmes are designed to equip learners with practical life skills while encouraging academic achievement, financial responsibility and social awareness.

As provincial competitions continue over the coming weeks, schools, teachers and parents will be watching closely to see which institutions emerge as contenders for national honours and whether Marist Brothers Nyanga can extend its remarkable reign at the top of Zimbabwean schools’ quizzing.

With registration still open through provincial coordinators, organisers expect another highly competitive season showcasing the country’s brightest young minds and reinforcing the role of education in shaping Zimbabwe’s future.