Russian National Arrested Over Recruitment Scheme

By Judith Nyuke

​A 36-year-old Russian national has been arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for allegedly recruiting Zimbabweans to join the Russian army.

​Leonid Koftov appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Ruth Kufa facing multiple charges including contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act, the Immigration Act, and the Labour Act.

​The court heard that Koftov arrived in Zimbabwe on May 28, 2026, on a 30-day holiday visa and stayed at the Royal Guest House in Mandara, Harare.

​Acting in connivance with an accomplice only identified as Constantine—another Russian national who remains at large—Koftov allegedly began recruiting locals to join the Russian military.

​Detectives acted on a tip-off that the suspect had successfully recruited one victim.

They intercepted and arrested Koftov at the airport while he was escorting the victim to board an Ethiopian Airways flight (ET 872) en route to Russia.

​Upon his arrest, Koftov was reportedly found in possession of a Russian e-visa, air tickets and hotel reservations processed for the victim.