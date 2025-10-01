Nathi Mtetwa Expressed Intentions to End His Life, Left Note To Wife

South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, who was found dead at the foot of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Paris, left behind a note addressed to his wife before his untimely passing, according to reports by Reuters.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that Mthethwa’s wife had reported him missing on Monday evening after receiving a distressing message in which he expressed regret and his intention to end his life. Mthethwa, who had booked a room on the 22nd floor of the hotel, was later found lifeless outside the building.

In the hotel room, investigators discovered that the window’s safety lock had been tampered with, and scissors were found at the scene. However, no signs of a struggle or evidence of medication or narcotics were found, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The South African government has expressed its commitment to await the conclusion of the French authorities’ investigation before proceeding with the repatriation of Mthethwa’s body. International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola stated that the family would play a key role in deciding the funeral arrangements, and consultations with the government will follow once all decisions have been made.

Minister Lamola also praised the cooperation of the French authorities in this sensitive matter.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, Bantu Holomisa, offered his condolences to the Mthethwa family and friends. Holomisa described the late ambassador as a dedicated diplomat whose contributions to South Africa’s international relations would be remembered for years to come. He also recalled Mthethwa’s crucial support during a UDM delegation’s visit to France earlier this year.