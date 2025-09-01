‘Proud to be Zimbabwean’ Fusire Clears Air After Warriors Camp Withdrawal

Sheffield Wednesday and Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Sean Fusire has apologised to fans and officials after withdrawing from the national team’s latest camp, insisting his decision was driven by logistical concerns rather than any fallout with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

The 20-year-old, who was included in coach Michael Nees’ squad for the upcoming fixtures in Ivory Coast and South Africa issued a lengthy statement addressing what he described as “misconstrued stories and falsehoods” surrounding his absence.

“I want to sincerely apologise to my coach, Michael Nees, to the team, and most importantly to our fans for the confusion. This is disappointing for me personally as a player. At the same time, as a professional, I acknowledge my part in the confusion that has taken place,” Fusire said.

He explained that his concerns stemmed from the lengthy travel schedule which he estimated would amount to more than 40 hours in cramped conditions.

Given his previous injury history, he requested an upgrade on one leg of the journey to help him stay fit for both international duty and his club responsibilities.

“When I offered to put my owed allowances from the last camp towards an upgrade of the last flight, I was hoping for a response. Unfortunately there was no further communication and I did not feel comfortable to travel without a resolution to the matter,” he said

The midfielder stressed that his withdrawal had “nothing to do with financial gain,” saying “I confirm that I have no issues at all with ZIFA, the team, or the country. I am very proud to be Zimbabwean.”

Despite his disappointment at missing the camp, Fusire said he remained fully committed to representing the Warriors in future call-ups.

“It is a great honour for me personally and also to my family to be called up for national duty. I remain ready and honoured to be given another chance to play for Zimbabwe in the future,” he said.